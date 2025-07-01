British biscuit manufacturer enters new era of baking with debut of a savoury range

Simply Savoury by Hill Biscuits

A sweet biscuit manufacturer is unveiling Simply Savoury by Hill Biscuits™, working in partnership with Cerealto UK, launching its first-ever savoury product in the company’s 170-year history.

Manchester-based Hill Biscuits introduces a classic cream cracker to the market in direct response to growing consumer demand for quality, value-for-money savoury options and an evolving snacking market.

"Following our acquisition by Cerealto in July 2024, we recognised an opportunity to diversify our product range as Cerealto UK already manufactures a wide range of sweet biscuits and savoury products,” said Brendon Ward-Banner, Chief Executive Officer of Cerealto UK.

“Entering the savoury category in biscuit baking felt like a natural and exciting progression for the business whilst staying true to our values of quality, tradition and affordability,” added Brendon.

Growth in the changing sector

The new product launches today, Monday 23rd June 2025, to the wholesale and food service sectors initially, before becoming available for retailers to stock directly from the manufacturer.

Available in a 300g pack as well as a snack pack containing two crackers, Simply Savoury by Hill Biscuits™ is poised to shake up the market with its combination of quality and accessible pricing.

Following up on these, a new range of Scalloped Crackers will be available later in the year in Sea Salt & Black Pepper and Rosemary flavours under the Simply Savoury by Hill Biscuits™ brand.

“The launch of the new savoury products solidifies our commitment to join both businesses by collaborating on projects such as these, as Hill strategically enters the market with Simply Savoury, destined for cheese boards, snack boxes and everyday grazing,” reflected Brendon.

Hill Biscuits is owned by Cerealto UK.