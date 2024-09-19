British Franchise Association prepares to reveal results of national survey
Founded in 1977 and with a strapline of ‘Discover Your Tomorrow’, the BFA is the hub of franchising in the UK. The association strives to brighten people’s futures, by showcasing the opportunities for businesses and individuals to transform their lives through franchising, whilst also providing an educational space and accreditations, governed by high standards and a code of ethics.
For the first time the survey, sponsored by NIC Services Group, will be housed in The British Franchise Journal, celebrating the results and including comment from prominent British franchise organisations. The Journal will available via the BFA website.
The industry statistics were collected via an independent research company where franchisors and franchisees from across the UK were questioned via an online survey, plus follow up interviews to ascertain certain key facts about the franchising industry. The results will reveal, amongst other things, the current size and scope of the sector, the profitability of franchise businesses and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry.
The results of the industry research will be announced at a press launch at 08:30 on Friday 4th October 2024 at the National Franchise Exhibition, held at the NEC in Birmingham.
John Spencer, Chairman ofsponsor NIC Services Group said: “As long-time supporter of the BFA we are delighted to be sponsoring the British Franchise Journal, and we look forward to sharing the results with the media and the franchising industry in a few weeks’ time.”
Pip Wilkins, CEO of the BFA (British Franchise Association) concurred: “It is so important to have these stats, and we are extremely grateful to NIC Services Group for their generous sponsorship which has allowed its completion. It is important for any industry to benchmark itself and we are all excited to share the figures at the launch in the National Franchise Exhibition in October.”
