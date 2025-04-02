Brits among worst in Europe for taking full-week holidays, fuelling health crisis

Women experiencing chest pain

Brits are missing out on much-needed downtime, and it’s taking a serious toll. New research from Timetastic reveals that 43% of UK employees didn’t take a full week off in 2024, despite having an average of 22-23 days of annual leave at their disposal.

Even more shocking? The average worker left five days of holiday unused, essentially giving up a full workweek of potential rest.

It’s no surprise that burnout is on the rise. Stress-related absenteeism has jumped by 30% in the UK over the past five years, according to data from the OECD and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Taking fragmented days off here and there simply doesn’t allow employees to fully recharge,” says Oliver Higenbottam, Managing Director at Timetastic. “Short breaks help, but research consistently shows that a full-week holiday provides the deep recovery needed for sustained performance, creativity, and mental well-being.”

Dr Claire Merrifield, GP and medical director at Selph, adds that avoiding proper holidays can have life-threatening consequences. “People who don’t take annual holidays are more likely to die from a heart attack,” she warns. “A week off allows for psychological safety, relaxation, and vital metabolic improvements that boost energy, reduce stress, and even lower fat storage. Simply put, skipping holidays can make us less productive, less creative, and worse off in terms of overall health.”

Some countries have embraced the benefits of extended breaks, while others lag behind. Timetastic’s research highlights key differences:

The best at taking full-week breaks:

Germany: 69% of employees took a full week or more off in 2024.

United Arab Emirates: 59.8% took a full week or more off.

Ireland: 59.6% enjoyed an extended break.

The worst at taking extended leave:

Canada: Just 6% of employees took a full week off, the lowest rate globally.

France: 30% took a full week off, despite generous leave policies.

United States: 33% took extended breaks, hindered by the country’s lack of mandated paid leave.

Interestingly, countries that encourage longer holidays, also rank among the most productive per hour worked, according to OECD productivity data. Meanwhile, nations where employees avoid full-week breaks, such as the US and Canada, see higher burnout rates and lower efficiency.

Taking full-week holidays has proven benefits: lower stress levels, higher engagement, and improved overall work output. Companies with strong leave-taking cultures report 23% lower turnover rates and 17% higher job satisfaction, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

So, why aren’t Brits taking the time off they need? Workplace pressure, understaffing, and the fear of falling behind all play a role. “Skipping holidays doesn’t make employees more productive, it does the opposite,” says Oliver. “If businesses want sustainable success, they need to normalise taking full, uninterrupted weeks off.”