Brits back bigger DEI push despite US government policy to pull back

• Tribepad survey reveals age divide in support for meritocracy and inclusive hiring • 65% say misogynistic influencers, such as Andrew Tate, are harmful to society • 77% think companies should refuse jobs for people who promote extremist views

New research from Tribepad, a leading British job applicant tracking software innovator, reveals a clear generational divide in how candidates view diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in hiring. Based on a representative survey of over 1,000 UK adults, Tribepad’s latest survey in its Stop The Bias series highlights that younger people are significantly more likely to value inclusive policies and leadership, while also exposing a nuanced tension between supporting inclusion and prioritising fairness.

A country divided on how to move forward

Against the backdrop of the US government insisting that DEI policies for federal contractors are stopped, the British public view remains clear: Just 14% of Brits of working age say that UK employers should cancel efforts in promoting equality, diversity and inclusion following the US government’s mandate that companies it works with must cancel workplace equality, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) policies. A third (33%) say the UK employers should make no changes to policies at all, while 36% say DEI efforts should be further increased. That figure rises to almost half (47%) of 18 to 34 year olds.

At the same time, 43% of respondents worry that DEI policies could unfairly disadvantage certain groups, with men more likely to hold this view (48%) than women (39%).

There’s heavy concern about the social impact of online misogyny and extremism: 65% say misogynistic influencers, such as Andrew Tate, are problematic for society. 4 in 10 women (38%) see these influencers and their views as an “extremely serious problem”, compared with 1 in 4 men (24%). 77% of Brits agree that companies should be allowed to refuse employment to people who publicly promote misogynistic, racist, or extremist views.

What younger workers want

People aged 18 to 34 believe that visible DEI efforts increase their confidence when applying for a job. More than 4 in 10 of this age group (42%) say a clear DEI policy would make them feel more confident about applying for a role, compared with just one in four (24%) of those aged 55 to 64.

The same pattern holds true across other measures. Diverse leadership representation is important to 27% of 25 to 34 year olds, compared with just 18% of older workers. Inclusive job language makes a difference for 18% of younger respondents, again dropping to 13% among over 55s.

Gender and regional divides

The data also reveals gendered and regional differences. More men than women favour anonymous applications (27% vs 21%), and Londoners are far more likely to value diverse leadership (37%) than people in Wales (12%) or Scotland (18%).

“Candidates don’t just look at salary or job title anymore,” said Neil Armstrong, CCO of Tribepad. “They’re paying attention to whether companies reflect their values, and for younger jobseekers, that includes diversity, equity and inclusion. But what’s really interesting is that even those who recognise the importance of DEI still want recruitment to feel fair. That tension is where the work lies.”

DEI still matters – especially to younger groups

While just 68% of all respondents agree that companies promoting DEI create better workplaces, that figure rises to 76% for 18–24 year olds and 80% for 25 to 34 year olds. This suggests younger candidates are not just more aware of DEI; they expect it.

When asked which area of DEI should be prioritised, age came out on top (42%), followed closely by disability (40%). Racial and ethnic background was cited by 31% of respondents, though that rose to 44% among 25–34s compared to just 21% of over-55s. Older respondents were more likely to prioritise age, with 58% of that cohort naming it as the top issue.

The merit debate

Despite strong support for inclusion, meritocracy still matters. When asked whether candidates should be hired solely on merit, without considering diversity, the majority agreed, but there’s a clear generational split.

82% of over 65s and 75% of those aged 55 to 64 say hiring should be merit-based only, with no DEI considerations. Among 18 to 24s, that drops to just 58%. Overall, 74% of respondents agreed with the merit-only stance, a surprising finding given that Tribepad’s 2023 Stop The Bias report found 9 in 10 jobseekers have experienced some form of bias during recruitment.

Even when presented with a scenario where a minority and non-minority candidate are equally qualified, opinions vary. Support for giving both candidates an equal chance increases steadily with age, from 60% among 18 to 24 year olds to 93% among those aged 65 and over. Conversely, younger respondents are more likely to favor one candidate over the other, with 16% of 18 to 24 year olds favouring the minority candidate and 17% favouring the non-minority candidate. These figures decline sharply with age, dropping to 1% and 2% respectively among the oldest group.

What it means for employers

“This data tells us something vital: while younger generations are grappling with how to redress systemic imbalances, the majority of people, across all ages, want fairness at the heart of hiring. For employers, the message is clear: build systems that genuinely level the playing field. That means removing bias, not reversing it. True equity doesn’t ask us to tip the scales, but to finally balance them, " said Armstrong.