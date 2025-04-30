'Built to break': More than half of Brits believe gadgets are designed to fail as millions stockpile broken tech

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A growing number of UK consumers believe their tech is being designed to break – and that they’re being forced to replace rather than repair, new research suggests.

A nationally representative study commissioned by wearable tech brand UNA Watch has revealed that more than half of Brits (54%) believe manufacturers make it difficult or impossible to fix broken gadgets. Consequently, millions of defunct devices are now gathering dust in drawers up and down the country, with an estimated 22 million households hoarding broken or obsolete tech.

The findings paint a stark picture of a disposable tech culture – one that consumers feel trapped in. The study found nearly half (47%) say they’d rather buy a new device than try to fix a broken one. For smartwatch owners, that figure climbs to 50%. Just 28% would consider repairing a watch if it stopped working.

Hazel Gray, a 24-year-old smartwatch owner from Glasgow, said she’s no longer convinced that repair is even a real option. She said: “If my devices break, I’ll usually try a repair shop because it’s cheaper than Apple – but they rarely do a good job. My last Apple Watch screen was replaced and I was told it was still waterproof – but it failed as soon as I went swimming. That was it, in the bin.

“I’d love to fix things myself if I had proper parts – but I honestly think tech is designed to break. It’s frustrating that we’ve all just accepted this throwaway culture. It’s bad for the planet and bad for our wallets.”

The UK produces 24kg of e-waste per person each year, making it the second-worst offender globally. According to the UNA Watch survey, conducted by independent insights agency Opinion Matters, more than a third of people (38%) have a drawer solely for broken or outdated devices.

Many would rather fix their tech – if they could. Half (50%) of UK adults say they would repair devices themselves if they had the skills or tools. Among Baby Boomers, 70% say they lack the know-how, and a third (34%) say they wouldn’t even know where or how to recycle old gadgets.

Kirsty Fraser, 23, a former mobile phone shop worker and DJ from Callander, in Scotland, said she saw the cycle of unnecessary upgrades daily.

She said: “People would come in to replace phones that were slightly damaged – or completely fine – just because they felt they had to. It’s like we’ve been brainwashed. As a DJ, I went through loads of expensive headphones until I found a modular pair I could repair. Now I want to fix other gear too – but most brands make it impossible.”

It’s this frustration that prompted Scottish startup UNA Watch to take action. The company is launching what it claims is the world’s first modular, repairable GPS sports watch – designed to be easily fixed, upgraded and personalised by the user. Co-founder Lewis Allison was inspired after his wife was quoted £300 to fix her Apple Watch – just two days after she bought it.

Allison said: “The tech industry has normalised disposability, but when a screen cracks or a battery wears out, that shouldn’t be the end. We believe wearables should last, evolve, and be repairable – just like any tool people rely on.”

The project has already struck a chord with consumers. UNA Watch has raised more than £240,000 through Kickstarter – backed by more than 1,200 orders – and secured more than £300,000 in early investment. The startup aims to sell 2,500 units through its campaign, generating £500,000 in revenue.

Rather than selling through retailers, the company is focusing on direct-to-consumer sales, building a community of early adopters who are keen to challenge the tech industry’s disposable model. With 44% of people saying they’re worried about the environmental impact of e-waste, UNA Watch sees an opportunity to redefine expectations.

Allison added: “We’re giving people control. Modular design gives users the power to repair and upgrade their own devices, keeping gadgets in use longer and reducing waste. Right now, the only option is expensive repair – if it’s even available.

“If we can build tech that people can fix themselves, we can take a real step towards sustainability.”

To join the UNA Watch Kickstarter, visit kickstarter.com/projects/unawatch/meet-una-the-modular-gps-sports-watch.