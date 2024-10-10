Burton: Firm supports on first phase of £35m ‘Garden City’ development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manufacturer Russell Roof Tiles, whose headquarters are on Nicolson Way in Burton, has supported housing developer Bloor Homes on the first phase of a million-pound development.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Roof Tiles is a leading independent roof tile manufacturer providing products for leading UK housebuilders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects. The company produces thousands of concrete roof tiles and accessories every week used on roofs across the country, manufactured in Burton and Scotland.

The development, called Larkfields, is one of 13 phases at the new £35m residential-led, mixed-use Berewood project in Hampshire for which Bloor is building over 300 units. Over the next 10-15 years the new Garden City community is being built across 168 acres, offering 2,550 homes and a range of amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A garden city development integrates urban living with green spaces, promoting a balance between residential areas, industry, and agriculture. The concept, one of England’s most radical contributions to urban planning, was first proposed by British urban planner Ebenezer Howard in 1898.

Burton-based Russell Roof Tiles supports on £35m garden city development

The aim is to create a self-sufficient, sustainable community, combining the benefits of metropolitan and rural living while avoiding the problems of overcrowded cities or isolated countryside. To achieve this Berewood will feature two new schools, offices, multiple retail outlets, and two new pubs alongside its 2,550 homes and will be surrounded by 250 acres of green space.

Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire was the world’s first garden city, with construction beginning in 1903, the Hampstead Garden Suburb, North London followed shortly after in 1907 and then the Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire was constructed in 1920. Whilst several smaller garden towns have been built around the UK in the 21st century, Berewood is the most recent garden city to be constructed since Ebbsfleet Garden City, Kent was finished in 2014.

Estimated to be complete in 2026, the 11-acre Larkfields site will feature two, three and four-bed homes for which Russell Roof Tiles has supplied its Lothian Tiles in Cottage Red for the project, providing the desired look whilst allowing the developer to keep to budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Palmer, Area Sales Manager at Russell Roof Tiles said: “This is a great development for Russell Roof Tiles to be involved with and we are very proud to be continuing to support Bloor Homes with this first phase of such a significant project. We worked closely with the developer to assess their needs and agreed that our Lothian Tiles would be the perfect solution to provide not only the desired aesthetic but a cost-effective option.”

John Lofthouse, Commercial Director at Bloor Homes Southern comments: “We’ve worked with Russell Roof Tiles on a number of projects over the years and we continue to be impressed by how they are able to provide the best solution to meet all of our requirements. The team were easy to work with and were quick to assess our needs making the specification process quick and simple.”

Russell Roof Tiles has previously supported Bloor Homes on a number of developments, last year providing Lothian tiles for a project in Reading, across 115 houses and 12 apartments.