Burton joy as planning approval granted for The Old Brewery Quarter

Burton upon Trent has reached a defining moment in its ongoing regeneration, as East Staffordshire Borough Council confirms that planning approval has been granted for the multiple projects forming the town’s High Street redevelopment. Collectively, these projects will now move forward under a new name - The Old Brewery Quarter - celebrating Burton’s world-renowned brewing heritage while signalling an ambitious future for the town’s growth.

Cllr Louise Walker, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said: “The Old Brewery Quarter is an important moment for Burton upon Trent. This project combines our heritage, culture and commercial growth to create a town centre that residents and visitors can enjoy. It sets a new standard for regeneration in the town and reflects the ambition and vision of our community.”

In a further boost for the development, Loungers Ltd has been announced as the Quarter’s first commercial operator. The award-winning national hospitality group, whose brands include Lounge, Cosy Club and Brightside, will open a Lounge café-bar within the historic Bass House - creating a relaxed all-day venue that blends restaurant, pub and coffee shop culture.

Uniquely, the Burton Lounge will serve ales brewed in Burton upon Trent, connecting the brand directly with the town’s brewing story. The venue will form part of a wider Brewery and Social History visitor attraction within Bass House.

Alex Reilley, Chairman, Loungers says: "We are thrilled to be taking part in this exciting redevelopment of an historic, heritage building that will revitalise Burton’s town centre. We are excited to be joining the other tenants in creating somewhere really special for the town."

This milestone follows the completion of the Washlands Enhancement Project, the first phase of Burton’s wider regeneration. The riverside area has been transformed with a new natural timber play space, new boardwalks and trails, and enhanced accessibility. The redesigned Garden of Remembrance now offers calm landscaping, seating and pathways, providing a welcoming riverfront for residents and visitors alike, with a public open day celebration event due to take place next spring.

Delivered in phases, The Old Brewery Quarter brings together multiple projects that celebrate Burton’s proud brewing legacy while creating new education and leisure opportunities for residents, visitors and businesses.

At its heart, the historic Bass House has been granted approval to become an immersive Brewing Heritage and Social History Experience, featuring interactive exhibits, a working pilot brewery and the National Brewery Heritage Archive. The experience will offer educational programming and a contemporary food and drink offer that tells the story of Burton’s global brewing reputation.

Dr Harry White, Chairman of the National Brewery Heritage Trust, said: “The Trust has been working closely with East Staffordshire Borough Council on this flagship project, so we are very pleased that planning permission has now been granted. This is a major step forward in an exciting project that will showcase the town's brewing and pub heritage and is a key foundation in preserving it for future generations. Burton upon Trent has long been regarded as the capital of Britain’s beer industry and we commend the Council for their commitment to regenerating this important part of the town. We are delighted that the development is to be named the Old Brewery Quarter - a term which sums up the rich past of a town still at the forefront of a great British industry”

Nearby, Town House will be sympathetically restored, preserving its architectural heritage while adapting it for flexible future use. The Water Tower will be reimagined as a landmark visitor attraction, featuring a rooftop viewing platform with panoramic vistas across the Washlands and beyond.

A new Events Square will rise on the footprint of the former Trent House office building, designed as a vibrant hub for festivals, seasonal events, performances and community gatherings.

This new, landscaped public space will connect the town centre, the historic brewery buildings and the Washlands, creating a lively focal point for culture and social activity and helping to integrate the riverside into the High Street.

The Washlands Visitor Centre, developed in partnership with the Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, will provide educational and exhibition spaces, interactive classrooms, a café and a riverside terrace overlooking the Washlands.

Adela Appleby, Head of Fundraising and Development at Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, said: “It's wonderful to see how this regeneration programme is providing local people with a place to relax and enjoy Burton's heritage with hospitality and leisure being the door to the Washlands.

“We look forward to welcoming people from near and far to this special place in the heart Burton upon Trent. We’ll run events and work with schools and groups to introduce people to nature and share more about our work in Staffordshire to create spaces that wildlife and people can enjoy.”

Meanwhile, Carling House, the former Molson Coors headquarters, has received approval for a conversion into a modern branded hotel, that could provide high-quality accommodation at the heart of the development, subject to ongoing market engagement.

Residents can expect initial groundworks to begin on site in early 2026, marking the next phase of delivery, whilst site surveying work is currently ongoing.

This Council-led regeneration project has been supported by an experienced project team, including, Sarner International Ltd, Franklin Ellis Architects, BHB Architects The National Brewery Heritage Trust, and Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, in consultation with the Burton Town Deal Board.