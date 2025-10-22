Business leaders, ministers and policy makers back Made in Britain

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey at the Made in Britain trade stand

The manufacturing trade body visited three party political conferences this autumn

Manufacturing trade body Made in Britain gained recognition from the likes of Sir Ed Davey, Rachel Reeves and Mel Stride during its tour of party political conferences this autumn, championing greater outcomes for its 2,200 members and the wider manufacturing sector.

The not-for-profit trade organisation took its respected trademark and brand to the political party conferences of the Liberal Democrats, Labour and the Conservatives across September and October, speaking with Members of Parliament about the work being carried out by British manufacturers within the 2,200 member-strong Made in Britain network.

Made in Britain met with cabinet members, party leaders and more to discuss how British manufacturing can be uplifted, while also underpinning wider national growth ambitions.

Labour's Business & Trade Secretary Peter Kyle with Made in Britain

The three visits have formed part of Made in Britain’s national tour of events, conferences and trade shows in 2025, promoting British manufacturing excellence and connecting with key figures in the business and political landscapes of the country.

John Pearce, CEO at Made in Britain, said: “We’ve seen a keen and direct interest from politicians in uplifting British manufacturing excellence, which is exactly the important message we seek to spread.

“Attending these party political conferences has made for an impactful autumn at Made in Britain, as we look to continue to provide the best outcomes and possibilities for our 2,200 members, and the wider manufacturing sector.

“It has been fantastic to hit the road and see the interest in Made in Britain as an organisation from all corners of the UK’s political system, and it has reaffirmed our vital message that manufacturing, and specifically British manufacturing, has a big part to play in the growth and development of Britain as a nation and an economy.

Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride

“We would like to thank each of the political parties for their hospitality and their curiosity around Made in Britain, and we hope to take what we have learned from these events and use it to elevate the position of our members, and support the industry as a whole by promoting sustainable, organic growth.”

Made in Britain met with key delegates across the political spectrum, from Liberal Democrat party leader Sir Ed Davey to Labour’s Business & Trade Secretary Peter Kyle MP, as well as Conservative Party chairman and Thirsk and Malton Member of Parliament Kevin Hollinrake.

Other notable names included the Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride, and the Liberal Democrat portfolio holder for Transport, Olly Glover, each visiting the Made in Britain trade stand to discuss the important role of British manufacturing.

Made in Britain’s national tour has also seen the trade body visit multiple industry shows and events for British manufacturing, from the Rail Forum to the Sustainable Trade & Production Expo. The tour culminates in the Made in Britain Impact Awards, which celebrate and recognise the achievements of the organisation’s members across the last 12 months.

With a record-breaking number of entries for the 2025 awards, the ceremony will take place on Wednesday 5th November, at the Bank House Hotel in Bransford, Worcester. You can see the shortlisted finalists at www.madeinbritain.org, where Made in Britain members can also buy tickets.