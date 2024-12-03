Business Strategist Faye McCann is on a mission to help cleaners make more money with new Biohazard Training Courses

Faye has trained hundreds of businesses in biohazard cleaning.

On of the UK's leading biohazard cleaning expert Fay McCann is on a mission to help those in their industry scale and grow, with the launch of her exciting 2025 biohazard training courses across the country.

After originally starting her business to make an extra £50 a week back in 2017, Faye single-handedly grew her business from a £20 investment in cleaning supplies to a thriving organisation with a multi-million-pound turnover with 83 cleaners employed. She is now one of the industry leaders in the Biohazard cleaning space, and has created industry-standard accredited in-person and virtual two-day courses, to help cleaners become in-demand and profitable biohazard cleaning specialists.

Taking place in Manchester, Cardiff, London, Birmingham, and Cardiff (as well as virtually) across next year, Growth Nation’s 2025 courses will cover the practicalities of biohazard cleaning (including mold, asbestos, trauma, crime scene cleaning, and hoarding) as well as pricing, mental health support, finding jobs and more. The course has already helped hundreds of companies level up and become biohazard specialists so far.

As a qualified Business Strategist and global speaker, Faye also offers VIP strategy days and ongoing support for business owners both in and outside of the cleaning industry, who want to grow and scale their businesses.

“ I’m so excited to be able to keep offering these biohazard training courses in 2025 and other ways to work with me in to support as many business owners as possible. With years of experience in cleaning up biohazards, my life completely changed due to being able to offer these high-profit and mentally rewarding cleans. I’m super passionate about the industry and am on a mission to show as many people in the cleaning industry as possible that achieving your dreams and succeeding can become a reality. I often reflect and think about how far I’ve come and how much quicker I could have succeeded with the right people around me. In hindsight, there would have been a lot less mistakes and stress! Now I use all of that experience to help others,” says Faye McCann cleaning expert and business strategist.

For more information on Growth Nation’s Biohazard Training Courses visit: https://www.biohazardtraining.co.uk/about-us