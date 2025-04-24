Business study shows why Dean was this year’s The Apprentice winner

Man in suit pointing at camera

Experts at MRP software for small manufacturers MRPeasy collected business birth and death data from the Office for National Statistics to calculate each industry's success rate from 2022 to 2024. They were able to analyse and rank the best industries for businesses in the UK and use this data to predict which The Apprentice contestant has the best business plan.

Dean Franklin's The Apprentice win is based on regional and industry business stats, with Construction growing by 1.93%

Max England also had a strong plan, with the Arts, Entertainment, Recreation and Other Services industry growing by 1.83%

Liam Snellin and his workwear brand are last, as retail and wholesale businesses are declining considerably

New research has revealed predictions for who will win The Apprentice, according to the best-growing industries and regional business death rates in the UK.

Karl Heinrich Lauri, CMO at MRPeasy, has commented on the findings: “From the industrial and regional business data, we can deduct whose business plan is likely to be the most successful for Lord Sugar. Businesses in the Construction and Arts, Entertainment and Recreation industries have shown good growth rates, which is good news for two contestants on The Apprentice this year.

“Dean Franklin’s air conditioning company shows some promise in the growing Construction industry and coming out of the East of England, with a relatively low business death rate. Max England’s plan to open padel centres does too, as recreational businesses are growing, and the South East experiences fewer business closures.

“Of course, Lord Sugar does not base his decision solely on the contestants’ business plans, as their performance on the show is also a considerable factor. However, these findings give us some indication of whose business idea has the most potential.”

Best industries for British businesses

Rank Industry % Growth 1 Health and Social Care +8.06% 2 Real Estate +5.06% 3 Education +3.27% 4 Construction +1.93% 5 Arts, Entertainment, Recreation and Other Services +1.83% 6 Accommodation and food services +0.91%

At the top of the ranking is the Health and Social Care industry, where businesses have grown by 8.06%since 2022. This means that 8,540 new businesses have succeeded in this industry. Health and Social Care businesses now make up 4.26% of all businesses in the UK and 3.89% of all business births in these two years.

In second place is the Real Estate industry, with a growth rate of 5.06% between 2022 and 2024. There have been 5,620 new business registrations in this industry. During this period, Real Estate businesses have grown to account for approximately 4.34% of all British businesses and 3.67% of total business births.

Businesses in the Education industry have grown by 3.27%, making them the third most successful. The Education industry has seen 1,535 new businesses prosper since 2022, now comprising 1.80% of all businesses and 1.62% of business births.

Fourth place belongs to the Construction industry, experiencing a 1.93% growth over two years, with 7,250 new businesses thriving during this period. Businesses in this industry now account for 14.21% of all businesses in the UK and 14.69% of all business births between 2022 and 2024.

Dean Franklin’s air conditional business plan, based in Essex, falls under the Construction industry. As this industry is one of the most successful in the UK, with a good growth rate, he is most predicted to win The Apprentice this year. The East of England has a lower business death rate than other regions, at 10.38%.

This industry includes establishments involved in the development, construction, preparation or demolition of residential, non-residential, commercial or domestic buildings and projects such as railways, roads, bridges, and tunnels. It also includes businesses involved in electrical, plumbing, roofing, and other installation activities such as heating or air conditioning.

Taking fifth place among the best industries for British businesses is the Arts, Entertainment, Recreation and Other Services industry, growing by 1.83% between 2022 and 2024. This means 3,320 new businesses have succeeded during this time and now account for 6.84% of all UK businesses and 6.54% of all business births.

Max England is also predicted to be a likely winner for The Apprentice this year. His Padel Centre business plan falls under the Arts, Entertainment, Recreation and Other Services industry, with a successful growth rate. This is based in Surrey, South East England, which has an even lower business death rate, at 10.05%.

Establishments in the Arts, Entertainment, Recreation and Other Services industry facilitate, operate or support activities for performing arts, museum activities, historical, tourist, amusement, and recreational activities, as well as repair work, gambling, or fitness activities.

Honourable mentions are Anisa Khan’s pizza company, in the Accommodation and Food Servicesindustry, based in London. Businesses in the Accommodation and Food Services are slightly growing at 0.91%, but London has a moderate closure rate, at 11.28%, the 4th highest in the country.

Amber-Rose Badrudin’s bubble tea shop, Chisola Chitambala’s virtual assistant company and Liam Snellin’s workwear brand could be bad investments for Lord Sugar, as Retail has declined by 5.19%, Wholesale by 6.81%, and Business Administration and Support Services have declined by 3.65%.