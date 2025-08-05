Businesses risk hidden charges under new UK recycling rules, experts warn

Businesses nationwide are being urged act now as the first ever deadline for the government’s new Recyclability Assessment Methodology (RAM) draws closer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This October, many larger companies will be obliged to file detailed reports on the packaging that they processed in the first half of 2025.

Businesses who fail to meet the regulations face fines and other enforcement action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Environment Agency confirmed earlier this month that it will not be enforcing usual penalties for the first half of 2025, policy experts have warned this is not a delay to the rules – and businesses could still face increased costs and reputational damage.

Plastic waste falls under the new recycling rules for businesses

With the October deadline now just around the corner, it’s anticipated that many businesses will be facing a reporting backlog.

Andrew McCaffery, Chief Strategy Officer at environmental compliance firm Ecoveritas, said: “This is a critical moment for UK industry that will fundamentally change how it approaches recycling.

“There is an urgent need for all affected suppliers to act now, not just to stay compliant with the new rules, but also to protect their wider brand and product appeal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAM became a legal requirement on 1 January 2025, and is designed to encourage producers to use more easily recyclable materials in their packaging. The rules apply to UK businesses which process more than 50 tonnes of packaging destined for household or public bins, and which have a turnover of £2 million or more annually.

Andrew McCaffery, Chief Strategy Officer at Ecoveritas

The rules are complex. A traffic light system will be used to assess the recyclability of all packaging, with ‘green’ products being widely recycled and ‘red’ being difficult to recycle at scale.

The use of red materials, including packaging with built-in batteries and certain types of inks and fibres, will result in higher fees for manufacturers.

However, in addition to measuring the volumes of their packaging waste, firms will have to use government-approved mathematical equations to calculate the levels of various fibres, fillers and additives in their products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Products will also have to be separated by material, meaning an item like an empty jam jar could comprise elements classified as red, amber and green.

Andrew continued: “The complexity of RAM is hard to overstate. This is a huge responsibility, even for the largest companies, and we anticipate that some will be caught out.

“As well as paying penalties, if businesses fail to report their data correctly ahead of the deadline, they risk having all of their products default into the 'red' category, which could negatively impact how their products are perceived in the market.”

Ecoveritas, a Manchester-based environmental compliance firm whose clients include Suzuki and Spar, helps businesses navigate the complex world of producer responsibility and packaging regulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the risks for business owners, compliance experts have welcomed the rules around RAM, saying it will provide clarity on the expectations for businesses, and ultimately reduce non-recyclable waste.

“This is the latest attempt by the government to change for the better the way businesses look at packaging, putting recycling front and centre of suppliers’ minds,” he continued.

“That should be applauded, and the team at Ecoveritas are glad to work with both the government and our partner firms to help them navigate this crucial policy area.”