Businesses urged to join The Supply Chain Network

The University of Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire Council have joined The Supply Chain Network to post procurement opportunities and requests for suppliers. Local businesses are urged to sign-up for free to access fast-growing opportunities.

A number of public sector and academic institutions, including the University of Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire Council, have joined the growing platform to post procurement opportunities and requests for suppliers.

With over 1,000 businesses already part of the network, The Supply Chain Network is encouraging more local businesses to join and take advantage of the opportunities on offer, as well as those with upcoming procurement needs and tender openings take note of the many benefits of joining The Supply Chain Network.

Sarah Clark, Acting Director of the University of Hull’s Aura Innovation Centre commented: “Partnering with businesses and Local Authorities, The Supply Chain Network’s website is our gateway to connecting with local suppliers for our key services with greater ease and efficiency.

“By registering with the Supplier Directory, we’re not just expanding our reach—we’re unlocking a powerful network that lets us showcase the University of Hull's diverse specialisms and services to the region's top businesses.

“The intuitive search tools are a game-changer, enabling us to zero in on key sectors and directly engage with suppliers who can meet our specific needs. Uploading opportunities to the Opportunities Map is a breeze, helping us to forge stronger connections with regional businesses and amplify our reach.

The University of Hull is committed to continuing to support the region’s supply chain through the use of The Supply Chain Network to post opportunities and find suppliers.

Sarah added: “The Supply Chain Network is more than just a resource—it’s a strategic catalyst that strengthens our ties with the business community and propels our collaborative efforts forward."

The Supply Chain Network’s free regional platform is helping buyers to promote new opportunities and helping suppliers to win new business contracts and tenders.

By bringing together suppliers and buyers on every scale, from SMEs to global players, The Supply Chain Network is making opportunities visible, accessible and winnable.

Signing up is completely free and opens up a wide range of business contracts and tenders tailored by industry sector and specialism.

Stefanie Wright, Construction Framework Assistant Manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “As the Local Authority we need to contract with suppliers in order to ensure our corporate buildings, highways and housing properties are well maintained. Wherever possible we want to ensure that these opportunities are made available to local companies and SME's, supporting the growth of our economy.

“This joined up tool which is being adopted by many businesses both in the private sector and the public sector, enables us to reach businesses in the Hull and East Riding area more easily. The Supply Chain Networks offers us a central point to promote these opportunities and further the reach of our opportunities to businesses who are new to us. Through using this tool to promote opportunities we can also ensure that we are inspiring smaller businesses to develop and grow by clearly defining the requirements that we as a Local Authority have to win contracts.

“We would recommend that any businesses in the local area who are interested in working with the Council in future to get themselves registered on The Supply Chain Network.”

The scope of organisations signed up to The Supply Chain Network is incredibly diverse, ranging from manufacturing and tourism to 3D printing companies, creative agencies, drone providers, commercial cleaning companies, and engineering firms.

Whether you’re a small business looking to grow or a larger organisation seeking reliable suppliers, The Supply Chain Network offers a valuable resource to connect, collaborate and thrive in today’s competitive market.

If you would like to know more about The Supply Chain Network contact the team for an informal discussion about how the platform can help your business find new suppliers and opportunities – email [email protected] or call 01482 391 640.