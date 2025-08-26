Businesses warned that interest rate cut offers 'breathing space' but still presents huge challenges.

James Disney-May

A leading business expert has shared his advice with National World on what the UK interest rate is likely to mean growing businesses.

James Disney-May spoke out in the wake of the Bank of England’s recent decision to cut the base interest rate from 4.25% to 4.0%.

It marks the fifth reduction since August last year, and the move comes amid ongoing economic challenges, including slowing growth and persistent inflationary pressures.

For SMEs, the backbone of the UK economy, this modest rate cut arrives as a small but welcome relief. Recent figures suggest that while borrowing costs may ease slightly, many businesses remain cautious about taking on additional debt in an uncertain environment.

Commenting business expert James Disney-May, said: “This interest rate cut provides some financial breathing space, but it’s not necessarily a big relief. For many smaller businesses, it means a slightly lower cost of borrowing and an opportunity to rethink their financing strategy. However, confidence remains fragile, and unlocking meaningful growth will require careful planning and resilience more than just cheaper loans.”

Here, James shares his views on how this rate cut might impact SMEs across the UK and what opportunities it may bring.

1. Small Savings that Matter

“For most small businesses, reducing the average loan interest rate from around 7.65% to 7.4% might seem minor, but when cash flow is tight, every penny counts. Challenger banks, which now supply roughly 60% of the SME lending market, typically pass on rate changes faster, offering an advantage to businesses that actively seek better deals”

2. Debt Appetite Remains Cautious

“Around 70% of SMEs remain reluctant to increase their debt levels. After years of economic uncertainty, most business owners are prioritising stability and cautious cash flow management over bold investment or rapid expansion.”

3. Regional and Sector Differences

“The impact of the rate cut is not uniform. In regions such as the North East and North West, where access to finance has traditionally been more restricted, this cut could encourage more borrowing and investment. Manufacturing and service sectors, particularly those focused on domestic markets, may also find the conditions slightly more favourable.”

4. Structural Issues Remain a Barrier

“No monetary policy change can solve deeper challenges facing SMEs. “Issues like late payments, which affect nearly 1.5 million businesses in the UK, continue to strain businesses regardless of rate adjustments. Likewise, many SMEs lack awareness of, or access to attractive financing options, limiting the full potential benefits of this rate cut.”

5. An Opportunity for Strategic Action

Looking ahead, James encourages SMEs to view the rate cut as a chance to review and strengthen their financial footing. He said: “This is an ideal moment to consider refinancing expensive variable-rate debt and to shop around for the best lending terms, especially with challenger banks becoming more competitive. But above all, businesses should focus on operational resilience and adaptive planning rather than expecting a sudden boost from cheaper credit alone.”

And finally: “In summary, while the latest interest rate cut offers some immediate financial relief for UK SMEs, it is unlikely to radically change the growth landscape on its own. Businesses that combine this modest advantage with prudent financial management and strategic agility will be best placed to navigate ongoing economic uncertainty and position themselves for future success.”