Businesswomen triumph at Enterprise Vision Awards

A businesswoman has claimed a prestigious accolade at the 2024 Enterprise Vision Awards held at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The event, the UK’s largest awards ceremony dedicated to recognising female entrepreneurs, drew attendees from across the nation, with viewers tuning in from as far as India, the USA, and New Zealand.

The evening was charged with excitement as business leaders from small enterprises to global brands gathered to celebrate the achievements of women in business. The EVAS is known for being an unparalleled networking opportunity, where entrepreneurs exchange ideas, forge new partnerships, and raise their brand profiles. The atmosphere was one of camaraderie, with many heartfelt acceptance speeches that filled the room with inspiration and emotion.

Now in its 13th year, the EVAS continues to spotlight the creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of women across a broad spectrum of industries. This year’s awards honoured over 150 trailblazing women, acknowledging their innovative contributions and leadership.

Coral Horn & Juliett Sanders

One of the night’s most hotly contested honours, the Inspirational Woman of the Year Award, was won by Juliet Sanders from Blaydon-On-Tyne, founder of the charity Feeding Families. Juliet has transformed her own experiences into a mission to help others, with her charity distributing over a million food items to more than 46,000 households. In the past year alone, Feeding Families has seen a staggering 101% rise in demand.

On receiving her award, Juliet said: “Being nominated was a surprise, becoming a finalist was beyond my expectations, and winning. I was so honoured among such amazing women. These awards highlight how we, as women, can lift each other up to achieve even greater things. As Inspirational Woman of the Year, I hope to inspire others to spread kindness to someone who may never repay them."

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAS, commented on the event’s success: “Our mission is to champion women in business, from start-ups to industry giants. These awards give a voice to the women who are driving change. The room was filled with businesses, from those turning over tens of thousands to those generating billions, united by a common goal: to inspire and empower women to aim higher.”

The 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards will open for nominations on Monday, 20th January.