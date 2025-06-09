caba unveils new strategic direction to support chartered accountants through rising emotional and financial pressures

The strategy includes evolving both digital and one-to-one services to reflect changing needs. caba is focused on breaking stigma and raising awareness of its support offer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having supported chartered accountants and their families through life’s ups and downs for over 140 years, caba, the occupational charity for ICAEW members, has announced its new strategy to address the rising health challenges and financial hardship increasingly affecting chartered accountants and their families.

The charity is evolving its approach to meet these challenges head-on, ensuring its support remains relevant and accessible. In the past year, caba supported nearly 5,000 people through one-to-one support, including financial grants, mental health and emotional wellbeing services, neurodiversity guidance and employment support. Their online resources were accessed more than 60,000 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set against the cost-of-living crisis and employment uncertainty continuing to impact many, caba has redefined its threshold for support, making it more contemporary and inclusive, so more people can get the help they need.

Tell us your news

Commenting on the new strategy, Cristian Holmes, Chief Executive of caba, said: “Our recent needs analysis has highlighted that there are many more people who could be benefiting from our support. We believe that at least 7000 individuals could benefit from our direct support each year. Beyond that, caba plays a crucial role as a trusted source of information, helping people find the right resources – we estimate up to 70,000 people could be reached through our wider guidance and tools.”

“Evidence suggests that those who face challenges often don’t reach out for support as quickly as they might and that’s something we want to change. We’re working hard to raise awareness and break the stigma around asking for help. After all, our only purpose is to listen, help and assist.”

“In recent years, we’ve seen a significant rise in the need for independent emotional health support for chartered accountants, and I expect this trend to continue. Through this strategy, we also aim to continue to innovate in the grants and support we offer, making sure our services remain relevant and effective for those who need them most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“caba is a unique resource within the ICAEW community. By building on our long history and adapting to the future, we can ensure everyone who needs us can find us – we promise to be there in the community’s times of need.”

The charity’s new direction focuses on expanding both digital and personal services, tailoring support to the realities of modern life.

To learn more about caba’s services and how to get support, visit: https://www.caba.org.uk/what-we-do/support-we-offer.html