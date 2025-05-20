Cadwalader adds top infrastructure lawyer Rebecca Crowley as partner

Rebecca Crowley, Partner at Cadwalader

Rebecca’s reputation in the infrastructure market strengthens Cadwalader’s European footprint and complements the firm’s transatlantic finance capabilities.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadwalader has added Rebecca Crowley, a leading lawyer in the infrastructure and core-plus infrastructure sector, as a partner in the firm’s London office.

“We’re excited to welcome Rebecca to our firm,” said Cadwalader Managing Partner Pat Quinn. “Her practice is synergistic with a range of our strengths in London, which we feel will be of great value to our clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca focuses her practice on the infrastructure and hybrid infrastructure sector, covering the full range of asset classes and with particular expertise in cross-border acquisition financing. She acts for sponsors, corporate borrowers, and lenders (infrastructure funds, bank lenders, institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and pension funds) on a broad range of capital structures, with significant experience handling digital infrastructure and energy transactions. Rebecca has been recognized by The Legal 500 UK as a “Rising Star” in Infrastructure finance annually since 2021. She joins Cadwalader from the London office of a major global law firm, where she practiced in its finance department since 2015.

Cadwalader Finance Group Chair Wes Misson noted, “The European infrastructure finance market intersects with the areas where we excel in London, including private credit, fund finance, corporate, capital markets, securitization and derivatives, and restructuring and special situations. Rebecca has an excellent reputation in the European infrastructure market and is a rising star in this rapidly growing sector, and we’re really excited about the additional capabilities she brings to our existing array of finance specializations in the UK and US.”

Rebecca is the latest strategic lateral partner hire in Cadwalader’s London office over the last three years, joining other transactional practitioners such as Smridhi Gulati, Bevis Metcalfe and Matt Smith (Leveraged Finance and Private Credit); and Bron Jones, Doug Murning and Matt Worth (Fund Finance), among others.

“I am very excited to be joining Cadwalader,” Rebecca said. “The firm has a fantastic reputation in the market and, by adding my experience and skillset to their existing deep bench of lawyers across the financial markets, I believe the proposition is an excellent choice for clients seeking innovative financing solutions for their infrastructure assets.”