Café and bar serves up success following Start Up Loan support

Something More Productive, a speciality coffee shop and bar based in Withington, South Manchester, has secured a £25k Start Up Loan from GC Business Finance (GCBF) on behalf of the British Business Bank.

Founded by Theo Tobias and his ever-present cockapoo Roscoe in 2023, Something More Productive was created to fill a gap in the local market for high-quality specialitycoffee.

Inspired by European café culture, it offers a friendly atmosphere for the community by day and transforms into a lively bar with monthly jazz nights, in-house barista training, wine tastings and quiz nights. The coffee shop has been recognised in the latest edition of the Indy Coffee Guide,

The business has a strong community focus and sources its products from local suppliers, including bakeries and coffee roasters in Manchester. It has also collaborated with local artists to decorate its coffee mugs and external shutters and has organised free events with local carol organisers.

To bring his vision to life, Theo secured a Start Up Loan from GCBF to purchase essential equipment, including coffee roasting machines, roller shutters and furniture.

Since opening, the business has achieved significant growth, with its turnover increasing by 29% since last year. It has also expanded from a team of six to nine.

Theo would now like to expand the business’s own product offering, bringing baking in-house. As customer demand already exceeds capacity, Theo would also like to expand the café’s outdoor seating area and make it rainproof to welcome even more visitors.

Theo Tobias, Founder of Something More Productive, said:“I have wanted to open a café in Withington for a long time so it’s really rewarding to have established such a strong presence here already. Starting a business can feel like a huge risk, but GCBF made accessing finance easy, and my journey has been incredible so far.

“Next, I’m eager to expand our in-house capabilities and create a rainproof seating area, which I’m sure will be highly welcomed in rainy Manchester. I am proud to be supporting the community in Manchester and I’m excited to continue growing Something More Productive over the years to come.”

Alex Mearns Head of Startup Lending at GC Business Finance, said: “Theo’s strong community focus really shines through, from championing local businesses to establishing a strong sense of community in his café. The North West business community is vibrant, and Theo is a great example of the strong entrepreneurial talent in the region. Julia and the rest of the team have done a great job supporting Theo as he set up Something More Productive and we look forward to visiting the new outdoor seating area once it's open.”

Delyth Edwards, Senior Manager, UK Network at the British Business Bank, said: “The success of Something More Productive demonstrates the vibrancy of the North West's business community. It's incredible to see Theo’s journey from having a startup idea to creating a thriving café and bar in Manchester. I’m excited to watch Theo and the team grow, creating more jobs and supporting even more local businesses as they do so.”