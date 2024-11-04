Calbee UK appoints new group managing director

Calbee UK, owners of Seabrook Crisps, has appointed Jon Wood to the position of Group Managing Director, replacing previous MD, Daniel Woodwards.

Formerly Group Commercial Director for the company, Jon brings with him more than 14 years’ experience in the business. Having also worked at Mars for more than six years, Jon’s background in FMCG spans more than two decades.

Jon comments: “Our exciting growth plans make this the perfect time to be taking on the MD role. Since joining the Calbee group in 2018, we’ve doubled the size of the Seabrook brand and subsequently the UK business through step changing the investment in our brands (both Seabrook and Harvest Snaps) and by expanding the breadth of our product offerings through capital investments in capability and capacity. This has enabled Calbee to consistently outperform the category in what has been a highly competitive and challenging market landscape.”

“The next phase of our growth is no less ambitious, as we continue to build on the branded gains already made on both Seabrook and Harvest Snaps. As we move forward, we will further leverage the huge breadth of innovative product technologies and market-leading brands available to us through the wider Calbee group, with the UK playing a leading role in Calbee’s global growth aspirations.”

“I look forward to leading our ever-strengthening UK team and working closely with the wider Calbee family so we can bring new EPD and NPD to UK shoppers on what I have no doubt will be a challenging and exciting journey.”

Seabrook is the number one crinkle cut crisp brand, the number two crisp brand and the fourth biggest brand in the CSP category.

Calbee is the fourth largest savoury snacks manufacturer in the world2, number one in its Japanese home market and the fifth largest branded crisps & snacks manufacturer in the UK.

For further information about Calbee and Seabrook, please visit: www.calbee.co.uk and www.seabrookcrisps.com. For regular updates follow: Calbee Group UK Ltd and Seabrook Crisps on LinkedIn, @calbee_uk and @seabrookcrisps on Instagram.