Cambridge named UK’s best city for tech careers, according to new study

Cambridge named UK’s best city for tech careers

If you work in tech, choosing the right city could mean the difference between thriving in a booming job market and scraping by with lacklustre opportunities. While London might dominate the headlines, it’s not the only place worth plugging in. Some cities offer better pay relative to living costs, others have remote work nailed, and a few offer a bit of both. So, which UK cities are really leading the way for tech careers?

To uncover the most tech-friendly cities in the UK, Ink Digital analysed data from 61 major locations, scoring each against seven key indicators of tech career success. These include: tech job demand, average salary, cost of living, the salary-to-cost-of-living ratio, number of tech jobs per 10,000 residents, tech events per 10,000 people, and the share of the population recently working from home – which points to remote working culture.

Each factor was weighted based on its influence, with tech job demand carrying the most weight (30%), followed by the salary-to-cost ratio (25%), tech job listings (20%), remote work prevalence (15%), and tech event frequency (10%). The data was sourced from trusted outlets including the Office for National Statistics (ONS), LinkedIn, Numbeo, and Eventbrite.

Cambridge claims the crown as the UK’s best city for a tech career, with an impressive score of 58.58. Long known for its prestigious university and innovative spin-offs, Cambridge is now officially a tech powerhouse. The city boasts the highest tech job demand on the list, at 5.10% – an eye-catching figure for recruiters and job-seekers alike. Not only are jobs plentiful, but they also pay well. The average monthly salary stands at £3,139.99, making it the fourth-highest on the list.

What sets Cambridge apart is the balance it offers. Despite its relatively high cost of living (£1,650), the salary-to-cost-of-living ratio still lands at 1.90 – a sign that your paycheque stretches decently far here. Plus, with 358 tech jobs per 10,000 people and 68 tech events per 10,000, the community is buzzing with opportunity. One catch? Remote work isn’t as widespread – just 10% of residents reported working from home recently. Still, if you're looking for an on-the-ground tech scene with serious potential, Cambridge ticks all the right boxes.

Oxford ranks second overall and blends high average salaries (£2,709) with one of the best work-from-home rates (34%). It also offers solid job density and cost of living benefits, making it a well-rounded tech hub. Westminster follows in third place thanks to a booming job market – with 1,130 tech jobs per 10,000 people – and high salaries (£2,850), although steep living costs (£2,641) dampen its affordability.

St Albans takes fourth, standing out with the highest job listing density (1,550 per 10,000), while Chester (5th) offers one of the best salary-to-living ratios and a strong tech event scene. Winchester (6th) and Manchester (7th) both show healthy job demand and affordable costs, though Manchester is especially strong in remote work and job growth. Portsmouth (8th) and Gloucester (9th) round off the list with good value-for-money offerings, while Nottingham (10th) wins hands down on affordability with the highest salary-to-cost ratio (2.48).

Meanwhile, London came in at 17th overall. Edinburgh ranked 12th, Bristol 15th, Leeds 16th, Birmingham 34th, Glasgow 39th and Liverpool 51st. The bottom five were Bradford, Aberdeen, Hereford, Stirling, and Kingston.

Top 10 list of best UK cities for tech careers according to the study:

Rank City Tech Job Demand % Average Salary £ Average Cost of Living £ Salary/Cost of Living Index No. of tech job posting per 10K people No. of tech events per 10K people Recently Worked from Home Total Score 1 Cambridge 5.10 3,140 1,650 1.90 358 68.00 10% 58.58 2 Oxford 2.90 2,710 1,663 1.63 343 61.44 34% 58.07 3 Westminster 1.68 2,850 2,641 1.08 1,130 39.20 15% 57.65 4 St Albans 1.10 2,333 1,729 1.35 1,550 66.22 8% 57.24 5 Chester 1.20 2,300 1,341 1.71 505 90.65 24% 49.16 6 Winchester 1.60 2,200 1,357 1.62 396 77.09 14% 45.52 7 Manchester 3.20 2,289 1,228 1.86 118 17.88 22% 45.04 8 Portsmouth 1.90 1,930 1,273 1.52 238 47.44 17% 44.26 9 Gloucester 2.00 1,775 927 1.91 362 74.64 13% 43.54 10 Nottingham 3.30 2,271 915 2.48 162 30.91 28% 43.46