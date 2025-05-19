Cambridge team advises cybersecurity consultancy on sale to IT group

The Cambridge-based corporate finance team of S&W, the professional services and advisory group, has acted as lead adviser to the shareholders of cybersecurity consultancy Predatech on its sale to Ekco.

Established in 2020 by co-founders Jason Johnson and Michael Fotis, Manchester headquartered Predatech is a specialist cybersecurity consultancy that helps organisations turn the tide against the growing threat of cyber-attack by working collaboratively with them to improve their security posture through a variety of bespoke service offerings delivered by a team of highly skilled security professionals. Core solutions include penetration testing and Cyber Essentials certifications, alongside a wide variety of other security accreditations, reviews and general consultancy.

It has been acquired by Dublin-based Ekco, a Private Equity backed IT Group and Europe’s fastest growing, security focused cloud provider. Founded in 2016, Ekco has scaled rapidly through an ambitious and highly successful buy-and-build strategy.

The deal adds to an already impressive list of cybersecurity credentials for S&W’s Cambridge Corporate Finance team, following on from the sale of Fidus InfoSec to Wavenet, Armadillo to Chess, NotSoSecure Group to Claranet and 7Safe to PA Consulting.

S&W, who were appointed by the Founders to go to market and identify a buyer for the business, ran a highly competitive sale process and then negotiated and advised on all financial and commercial aspects of the deal. They were supported by Howes Percival, who advised on all legal aspects of the transaction.

David Ball, who led the deal from S&W, commented: “It has been a pleasure working with Jason, Mike and the wider Predatech team over the last few months. As a rapidly growing tech and cybersecurity business, the process was extremely competitive from the outset, with multiple bidders and a variety of interested parties throughout.

“This deal is yet another example of us being able to bring to bear our considerable experience of working with fast growing cybersecurity businesses, collaborating closely with Founders and management teams over a period of time in supporting their growth journey and positioning them in the best possible way for an eventual transaction.

"We are continuing to work with a number of similar businesses in the space alongside our wider Oaklins colleagues in the UK and further afield and expect the market for cybersecurity M&A to remain buoyant for the foreseeable future.”

Jason Johnson, co-founder of Predatech, said: “The S&W team were great to work with throughout the entire deal process. They provided expert advice at all stages of the transaction and were always incredibly responsive, supportive, and helpful. We are extremely grateful for all their help in negotiating and delivering this deal on our behalf and would highly recommend them to any cybersecurity entrepreneurs and founders who are looking to sell their business.”