Cambridgeshire business shortlisted for three prestigious awards

Cambridge-based business Positively Parenting has been named a finalist in three prestigious awards: the UK StartUp Awards and the Woman Who Achieves Awards.

Founded in 2023 by Lauren O’Carroll, Positively Parenting is dedicated to supporting neurodivergent families by providing expert-led coaching and a supportive community.

As a parent with ADHD herself, Lauren understands the challenges parents face and is passionate about offering science-backed strategies that work in real life. Her business has been recognised as a finalist in two categories of the UK StartUp Awards: Social Enterprise StartUp of the Year and Education and Training StartUp of the Year for the East of England.

In addition, Lauren is a finalist in the Woman Who Achieves Awards, which celebrates the achievements of women in business across the UK. Founded by Sandra Garlick MBE in 2016, this award programme highlights inspiring female entrepreneurs and will mark its 10th anniversary on May 9 at Coombe Abbey Hotel.

Picture of a woman looking into the distance. She is smiling and has blonde hair with pink tips, a colourful patterned jacket and a v-neck peach top.

Lauren O’Carroll, founder of Positively Parenting, said: “I’m incredibly proud to be a finalist for both the UK StartUp Awards and the Woman Who Achieves Awards. When I started Positively Parenting, my goal was to create real, practical support for parents, especially those navigating parenting with ADHD while raising their own neurodivergent kids.

"These nominations aren’t just a recognition of my work, but of the importance of this conversation. Neurodivergent parenting can feel lonely, but it doesn’t have to be. This is a moment to celebrate how far we’ve come in raising awareness and supporting families in a way that truly makes a difference.”

The UK StartUp Awards, supported by Airwallex, Join Talent, and V Rum, celebrate the resilience and innovation of new businesses. This year, over 750 start-ups have been shortlisted, collectively creating more than 4,600 jobs and generating £200 million in annual revenue. Regional winners will be selected by a panel of expert judges and invited to the first-ever UK national final at Ideas Fest - the Glastonbury for Business festival on 12th September 2025.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, creator of the UK StartUp Awards, said: “New businesses are the driving force behind any thriving economy, generating employment, pioneering innovation, and contributing to prosperity across the UK.

Blue background with 3 awards displayed and a picture of a woman with blonde hair and a pink jumper against a graffiti wall. She looks excited and is giving a thumbs up sign

"This year's finalists embody the very best of entrepreneurial spirit – spotting opportunities and, through dedication, skill, and resilience, turning them into thriving ventures that are making a tangible difference in their industries. More importantly, all the winners will go on to represent their region at the 2025 UK National StartUp Awards final later this year.”

Now in its fourth year, the UK StartUp Awards was developed in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, one of the UK’s most successful business recognition programmes. A full list of this year’s regional finalists is available at https://startupawards.uk/.