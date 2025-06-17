Can a chatbot be your lawyer? Expert cautions on the AI legal advice boom

United Kingdom

While robo-lawyers are gaining ground, expert warns that AI tools can’t replace the experience and judgement of qualified solicitors.

From fighting parking tickets to writing refund claims, AI chatbots like ChatGPT, DoNotPay, and LawDroid are now helping people handle everyday legal issues. These tools promise quick guidance at little to no cost, something especially attractive to those who can’t afford a solicitor.

In fact, Osborne & Francis says a recent survey revealed that 30% of respondents across the US and UK would consider allowing an AI system to represent them in a legal matter, provided there is human oversight. This indicates a growing openness to AI in legal services, albeit with reservations.

These AI systems are trained on large volumes of legal text and can offer:

Drafted letters for landlord or consumer disputes

Step-by-step instructions for court filings

Simple explanations of legal processes

But AI Advice Comes with Serious Gaps

Despite the benefits, legal experts caution against relying too heavily on these tools for anything more than surface-level help. Common issues with AI legal advice include:

Inability to consider context or ask follow-up questions

Outdated or incorrect information due to training data limitations

Lack of confidentiality protections

No accountability if the advice leads to harm or legal consequences

When AI May Be Useful

AI tools may work for simple tasks such as:

Creating basic legal templates

Understanding legal jargon

Learning general procedures before hiring a solicitor

However, experts warn that for issues involving liability, compensation, or court proceedings, only licensed legal professionals can provide the protection, nuance, and advocacy needed.

“AI has real potential to make the legal system more accessible, but when it comes to serious legal matters, nuance matters more than speed.

The biggest risk of using AI for legal advice is the false sense of security it gives users. We’ve seen clients make irreversible decisions based on oversimplified or incorrect chatbot responses. Once that damage is done, whether it's missing a claim deadline or misfiling key documents, AI won’t be there to fix it.

There are also privacy concerns. Many AI tools don’t operate under solicitor-client confidentiality rules. Users often don’t realize that their sensitive case details may be stored or analyzed by third parties.

Legal professionals aren't rejecting AI outright. It’s a helpful starting point for small claims or basic templates. But when health, livelihood, or justice is on the line, you need a real advocate. Human lawyers bring professional judgment, ethical responsibility, and legal accountability: none of which an AI can offer.,” says Legal Expert, Joseph Osborne of Osborne & Francis.