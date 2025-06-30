Can I call in sick to work after Glastonbury?

With festival-goers now returning from Glastonbury, employees might be wondering whether it’s acceptable – or even legal – to call in sick the day after returning from the UK’s biggest festival.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neha Thethi, Head of Employment at Lime Solicitors, answers some of the most frequently asked questions about taking a sick day after a festival, and what employees and employers need to know.

Can I call in sick the day after attending Glastonbury?

“Yes – but only if you are genuinely unwell. Employees are entitled to take sick leave if they are unfit to work due to illness, regardless of the reason it occurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your World

“If you feel unable to carry out your tasks effectively, or if your symptoms make it unsafe for you to perform your duties, a day off work may be necessary. Continuing to work when you are sick can cause your condition to worsen, prolonging your recovery time, and you may spread the illness to your colleagues.”

Is being hungover a valid reason to call in sick?

“A hangover alone typically doesn't count as a legitimate illness. If it becomes a regular occurrence or is linked to time off after known events like Glastonbury, your employer could treat it as misconduct. If you do genuinely fall ill during or after the festival and are unfit for work, however, you are entitled to take sick leave.”

Can I be sacked for calling in sick after Glastonbury?

“Employees cannot be sacked solely for calling in sick. Yet lying to your employer by saying you are sick when you actually have a hangover is unwise, as this could be classed as gross misconduct and could therefore lead to dismissal. Employees should instead ask to book the next day off as a holiday in advance if they think they will need time to recover.”

Can my employer ask for proof?

“Employees only need to provide proof of sickness to their employer if they have been ill for more than seven days in a row – during the first seven days of sickness, you can self-certify as unfit to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this case, you do not have to inform your employer what the reason is for your ill health and do not need to provide medical evidence. However, calling in sick after such a major event may lead to scepticism from employers.”

Are they allowed to check and use my social media content against me?

“It's always best to be cautious about what you share publicly, especially around sick leave. If your social media is public, your employer can view what you post, and if you're seen partying or attending a festival while claiming to be unwell, it could be used as evidence of misconduct. Depending on your contract and company policies, this could lead to disciplinary action.”

Can I request to work from home the day after Glastonbury instead?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If your role allows remote working, it’s perfectly reasonable to ask in advance to work from home, especially if you expect to be tired or travelling back. Requesting flexible working arrangements in advance is far more professional than calling in sick last minute, and it helps maintain trust with your employer in the long run.”