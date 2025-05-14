Can it be 'too hot' to work? Everything you need to know about working in a heatwave

Office Fan

As another heatwave rolls over the UK, many Brits will be praying for an early finish to enjoy some sun. But aside from wishful thinking, are there any actual laws to get you out of the office when the weather gets hot?

Here, health and safety expert Josh McNicholas from Evalu-8 EHS reveals the employee rights you need to be aware of when working in a heatwave and the health and safety rules employers should follow.

Can it be too hot to work?

While there's no legal maximum, the Health and Safety Executive recommends a reasonable working temperature, typically at least 16°C, and lower for physically demanding work. The Health and Safety Executive requires employers to ensure a reasonable and safe working environment. If extreme heat poses a risk to health and safety, employers must take appropriate actions, which could include sending employees home.

Working out a ‘reasonable’ temperature

Deciding whether the temperature is reasonable to work in will largely depend on the type of work and the type of workplace. For example, if the job is manual labour and the work will be taking place outside, your assessment will be different to an air-conditioned office. All employers should do a risk assessment, including identifying vulnerable workers, providing access to cool water and rest areas, and adjusting work schedules or workloads as needed.

Be prepared to bend the usual working hours

During a heatwave, it is recommended that employers seek to be as flexible as possible, even if it means going against usual conduct. While you may currently insist on at least two days in the office and working from 9-5, employers should consider short-term adjustments to working practices, such as allowing flexible hours so employees can avoid peak heat times, encouraging remote working, or even shortening the working day if that’s an option. Providing more frequent breaks, particularly for those in physical jobs, may also be a necessary step.

Consider relaxing the dress code

Most companies have a dress code in place to help portray a certain image or brand to their customers and clients. Whilst business dress is a popular option, wearing suits or formal clothing can be extremely uncomfortable over the summer months, especially in warmer workplaces or during the daily commute. Having a summer dress code or informing staff that the normal dress code is relaxed will help staff feel more comfortable in the office.

Don’t forget to dust the cobwebs off the air-con unit

It’s still fairly early in the year, and some workplaces may not have had air-conditioning on for some time, but according to The Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and the Workplace (Health, Safety, and Welfare) Regulations of 1992 (regulations 6 and 7) employers must ensure a healthy work environment by providing sufficient quantities of fresh or purified air, especially during a heatwave. Regularly maintaining air conditioning systems and replacing filters is crucial. Enhancing ventilation through fans and open windows, adding indoor plants to improve air quality, are also easy steps you can take to ensure air quality.