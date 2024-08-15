Canterbury of New Zealand celebrates 120 years with emotive video

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Canterbury of New Zealand are celebrating its 120 years of inspiring generations past and present, with an emotive campaign that showcases the brand’s impressive sporting cultural heritage; from its homeland and across the world stage.

Directed by award-winning Kiwi visual artist, Tom Gould, the campaign’s hero film captures the legacy of Canterbury of New Zealand and celebrates some of the most iconic moments, where the three C’s have played a part.

In an emotive video, the history of Canterbury of New Zealand is conveyed, from standing shoulder-to-shoulder with war heroes, to now being synonymous with sporting greats across the globe.

Canterbury of New Zealand’s strong lineage with rugby icons includes an 80-year partnership that started in 1918 with the New Zealand All-Blacks and a 15-year partnership with the New Zealand Blackcaps. Additionally, the heritage brand now partners Ireland’s national rugby team, as well as The British & Irish Lions.

Luke Doddrell, Global Senior Vice-President for Canterbury of New Zealand, says: “For 120 years, Canterbury of New Zealand has been creating activewear as resilient as the people that wear it. We’ve been there for the moments that matter, both on and off the field.

“We know what it means to be resilient and to tackle challenges head on, and as a result we’re made tougher.”