Capital 4 Holdings announces management buyout.

Capital 4 Holdings, owner of subsidiary Capital 4 Training Limited, a leading provider of UK apprenticeships, professional development and compliance training, today announced the completion of a management buyout led by current director Andrew White, with sellers John Graham and Barrie Miller transitioning ownership.

The transaction was facilitated by legal and financial advisors Burnetts Solicitors (Newcastle), Clarke Mairs (Newcastle), and Kudos Accounts (Durham).

Strategic Transition and Future Vision.

Andrew White, who previously held positions as VP of West Nottinghamshire College and Director of Northumbria University has played a pivotal role in shaping Capital 4 Training’s growth trajectory and will assume full leadership. The buyout marks a strategic shift to accelerate innovation in corporate training solutions, with plans to expand into digital learning platforms and regulatory compliance services. White emphasized the company’s commitment to “bridging the skills gap in evolving industries through cutting-edge, accessible training.”

Advisory Roles in the Transaction.

- Burnetts Solicitors (Newcastle): Provided legal expertise on transactional structuring.

- Clarke Mairs (Newcastle): Advised on corporate governance and post-acquisition integration.

- **Kudos Accounts** (Durham): Delivered financial due diligence and tax strategy guidance.

White praised the advisors’ collaborative approach, stating, “Their regional expertise and sector-specific insights ensured a seamless transition, positioning us for long-term success.”

Expansion and Innovation Ahead

Capital 4 Training will focus on expanding its apprenticeship delivery in the construction sectors and enhancing its e-learning capabilities while forging partnerships with industry regulators to address emerging compliance demands. White highlighted plans to “embed sustainability and technology-driven solutions into every aspect of our training programmes,” aligning with global workforce trends.

Comments from Sellers

John Graham and Barrie Miller, who co-founded the company, expressed confidence in the transition: “Andrew’s vision and deep understanding of the sector make him the ideal leader to steer Capital 4 Training into its next chapter. We’re proud of the legacy that’s been built aswell as the journey the company has been on, we’re both excited to see its continued impact.”

About Capital 4 Training

Specialising in professional development for sectors including construction, marketing, management and administration qualifications, Capital 4 Training has supported over 10,000 learners nationwide. The company is headquartered in Newcastle with regional hubs across the UK.

Comments from advisory services:

Alex Robson. Partner. Clarke Mairs, said: We were delighted to assist Andrew with this acquisition and look forward to seeing his continued success with the business in the future.

"It was a pleasure working opposite Paul Bell and the team at Burnetts. The transaction was a great example of North East advisors successfully assisting North East businesses with their future plans.

David Fisher Partner Kudos Accountants: Kudos Accountants: "We were delighted to help and advise on the transaction, and it was a pleasure to deal with all parties involved. We look forward to working together in the future and the continued success of Capital 4 Training Ltd!"

Paul Bell Partner Burnetts Solicitors added: “We were very pleased to have provided the legal advice on this transaction. The collaborative approach from all involved meant that the buyer and sellers achieved the result they wanted. We are very pleased for them and wish them every success in the future”.