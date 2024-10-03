Cardiff Wales Airport scoops accolade at awards Ceremony
The National Airport for Wales welcomed colleagues and partners to get an insight into day-to-day operations, including fire and airfield safety, between Monday 13 and Sunday 19 May 2024.
‘Save tomorrow with safety today’ was the slogan and various activities focused on:
- Personal Protective Equipment
- Working at Height
- Airside Environment Safety for colleagues and passengers
The annual event, which is marked at airports across the UK, runs in partnership with AirportsUK (formerly AOA) and is supported by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE), the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and aviation services provider, Leidos.
Cardiff Airport teams and partners also learned about habitat management, bird control, pushing back aircraft with Swissport, dangers of lithium batteries, cyber security, CPR and defibrillators.
Ceri Mashlan, Cardiff Airport’s Operations Director, said: “This is fantastic recognition for the entire team at both Cardiff and St Athan airports. Thank you to our teams who worked tirelessly planning and delivering such a successful event that we’ll all look back on with pride. Our brilliant video, which you can watch on YouTube, showcases the hard work colleagues undertake daily, ensuring safety and security remains our number one priority at the Airport.”
Watch our video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yfuD7MjKeU&t=1s
Speaking at the presentation ceremony, AirportsUK’s Chair, Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE said: “The health and safety, of passengers, staff, and local communities is the number one priority of airports. These Health and Safety Awards are an opportunity to showcase and recognise how they continue to create healthier, more secure aviation environments. Congratulations to all our winners, who impressed the judges with their submissions, those who were highly commended, and all those who submitted entries.”
Congratulating the winners, the Chief Executive of AirportsUK, Karen Dee, said: “What really impressed us with this year’s winners was how they incorporate their activities focussed on health and safety into everything they do, all year round. We hope that by highlighting the brilliant work being done, we can help everyone appreciate the importance of ensuring a safe and wellbeing-oriented environment. All our members do such incredible work and continue to develop how they approach health and safety, which makes them world leaders in the area.”
