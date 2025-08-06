Care Concepts expands portfolio with Ellesmere Port acquisition advised on by RWK Goodman

A growing North West care group has continued the expansion of their portfolio with the acquisition of an Ellesmere Port care home following advice from care sector specialist RWK Goodman.

The firm has advised Care Concepts on the refinance and purchase of the Vale Court care home in Ellesmere Port from Assured Healthcare Solutions, marking Care Concept’s fifth property alongside homes in Stoke-on-Trent, Manchester, and Widnes.

The home, which provides general nursing, respite, and palliative care alongside specialist residential dementia care, expands the organisations portfolio by providing services for up to 61 people and marks further strategic expansion within the North West of England.

RWK Goodman’s Health & Social Care team led by partner Hazel Phillips and senior associate Janetta White advised on all aspects of the deal, with support from solicitor Giles Tidy on corporate matters, partner Rhodri Glynn on real estate needs, and associate Chris Amys on employment requirements.

Partner and head of RWK Goodman’s Health & Social Care team Hazel Phillips said the deal will allow Care Concepts to expand their high-quality support to more people within the North West.

Additional support was provided by partner Bharti Moore and senior associate Vijay Ladhani regarding the refinancing part of the deal.

Hazel, head of the firm’s Health & Social Care team, said: "We’re proud to have supported Care Concepts on the successful acquisition of Vale Court, helping them unlock further opportunities for expansion as a group while also ensuring their commitment to delivering high-quality care can reach more people.

“This was an interesting transaction which required extensive expertise within this specific sector in order to ensure that the nuances and requirements were all met in a way which aligns with our client’s wider goals, and we’re pleased to have been able to support by bringing this to the table as part of this transaction.”

The transaction was financed by Barclays, with finance arranged by A T Commercial Finance. Sam Cooper of Cooper Healthcare was the agent supporting on the deal.

Care Concepts has provided high-quality, round the clock care for more than twenty years across the North West and Midlands, supporting more than 250 residents across homes in Cheshire, Staffordshire, and Greater Manchester.

Lee Stringfellow, director at Care Concepts, said: “Vale Court marks a significant step in our continuing growth strategy, helping us not only expand our reach but reinforce our commitment to meeting the growing demand for exceptional care in the North West.

“We’d like to thank the RWK Goodman team for their crucial support on this transaction, with their experience and dedication to navigating the complexities of such a deal vital to ensuring this got over the line in a way which worked for our strategic aims.”

Tracing its lineage back to 1873, RWK Goodman is a top 100 law firm advising clients across 36 specialist areas from seven offices along the M4 from Bristol to London. Clients include individuals through to multi-national FTSE and international companies, and the firm is a founding member of international independent law firm network Interleges.

RWK Goodman’s Health & Social Care team is a market leader, with in-depth knowledge and experience from lawyers across London, Thames Valley and the South West.

As the legal partners for a number of care associations and bodies such as the Care Association Alliance, NASS, NASAP, and the Outstanding Society, the firm provides strategic, pragmatic, and insightful solutions built out of a strong understanding and familiarity with the ever-changing social care landscape.