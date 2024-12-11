Promotions aren’t just about hard work - your boss's perception of you matters more 💼

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Career coach Melissa Stone reveals that promotions are more about perception than performance

She says personality, relationships and cultural fit often outweigh hard work and skills

Stone explains that managers are more likely to promote someone they like, even if their work is equal to others

Stone says workplace success depends on how well you align with company culture

A career coach has uncovered the true reason why you might not be getting that promotion at work.

Melissa Stone, an HR expert with more than 20 years of experience, explains that how your boss perceives you is often more crucial than your actual performance when it comes to advancing in your career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She debunks the common myth that hard work alone will land you your dream promotion, emphasising that personality often plays a bigger role.

Stone, a HR director and career coach, from County Wexford, Ireland, said: "The belief of working hard and doing your job well is the key to career advancement, is a myth as old as time.

"When it comes to securing an internal promotion, your skills and talent are only part of the equation. The real determinant for how far you will go is what the key decision makers think of you.

(Photos: Pexels/SWNS) | Pexels/SWNS

"It is a hard pill to swallow, but promotions are often less about your output and more about how you are perceived by the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your personality, your relationships, and how well you fit with the team and company culture often outweigh the actual work you've done."

Stone explains that managers are only human and are more likely to promote someone they like, rather than someone they don't.

She said: "What’s worse, if you and your manager clash it can make things even more difficult for you as they create a brand or story of you with decision makers that reflects their view - even if you are actually very well-liked, respected and valued by your peers.

"The harsh truth is you’ve got to find that common ground with your manager -creating a brand and reputation that will help to advance your career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If this is going to be impossible, it may be worth pro-actively fostering direct relationships with the decision-makers yourself by joining committees or projects.

"Otherwise, you’re essentially leaving your reputation – and future career advancement – in the hands of your manager."

Melissa's reasons why perception outweighs performance:

What bosses think of your performance

What they think of your cultural fit

What bosses think of your likeability

What they think of your potential

Stone explains that when decision-makers assess candidates for promotion, they aren't just considering past achievements but also envisioning what you can accomplish in the future.

She adds that this perception of potential often hinges on how effectively an employee has demonstrated their ability to lead, innovate, and inspire confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa says: "Speaking up about your achievements, stepping out of your comfort zone to lead challenging projects, and volunteering for opportunities will help you stay on their radar.

"What you should know, is leadership potential isn’t just about your current capability; it’s about a convincing picture of your future capabilities, too.

"If you can’t manage perceptions and actively cultivate a reputation as someone they can rely on to deliver results in the future, then you’re not mitigating the risk of the promotion going to someone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hard work, talent and experience goes a long way. However, the workplace is not a pure meritocracy. Success hinges on more than just your skills and hard work."

Stone stats that earning a promotion is less about a person's qualifications and more about whether others feel comfortable with them in a position of authority.

She said: "Unfortunately, this can boil down to subjective criteria like your personality traits, shared hobbies, similar backgrounds, or even an unspoken preference for people who act or think like the current leadership.

"The reality is that promotions often go to those who fit into an existing mould, leaving little room for diversity of thought, experience, or style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you’re not going to sell your soul to the devil in order to fit a mould that simply isn’t you - then it’s time to accept reality and find an organisation that is a far better fit with your values and who you are."

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.