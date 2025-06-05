Caremark expands its services into Warrington

Middle image: From left - Caremark Warrington MD and Owner Callum Emmanuel, Councillor of Bewsey and Whitecross Shireen Mohammed (cutting ribbon) and Caremark Warrington Registered Care Manager, Sarah Blunden.

Meeting the community's demands and helping ease pressures on the region's health and social care systems

Caremark, one of the largest home care companies in the UK, has expanded its services into Warrington to meet the community's demands and help ease pressures on the region's health and social care systems.

Officially opened by the Councillor of Bewsey and Whitecross, Shireen Mohammed, on 3rd June, Caremark Warrington offers a range of personalised in-home care services designed to enhance the quality of life, including elderly care, home help, respite care, companionship, palliative care, live-in care, night care, reablement and help with community access. The company also offers home help, companionship and care for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, arthritis, diabetes, hypertension, learning disabilities, Motor Neurone Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's and those with physical disabilities.

At the opening event, Shireen thanked Caremark Warrington for their valued support in the community. She emphasised that the profession of care is certainly not easy, as it involves looking after the most vulnerable people in Warrington. She commended the staff for their dedication in providing consistency with this essential service, which is increasingly necessary in our current economic climate.

Sarah Blunden, Registered Care Manager at Caremark Warrington, spoke with Councillor Shireen about the potential of diverse employment and recruiting staff who don’t yet speak English but embody the values needed to be successful as a care assistant. She said: “To be a compassionate care assistant and to have the right personal qualities to deliver exceptional care is something that can’t easily be taught – English can be taught. We are working with the owner of Cheshire Languages, Janet Whitefield, to maximise the chances of employing the perfect candidates despite language barriers. Our collaboration will help with tuition, make complex terminology clear, transparent and ensure our services are run safely.”

Managing Director and Owner of Caremark Warrington, Callam Emmanuel, is already in discussions with Warrington Health Watch and, together with Sarah Blunden, is working hard to link with Warrington Borough Council and Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees local hospital discharges.

Caremark Warrington is already accepting referrals and direct private customers and is actively recruiting to bring on a team of dedicated care assistants who will support individuals across the town and the surrounding areas. Callum’s focus on hiring locally is just one aspect of his commitment to delivering top-quality home care services as part of this expansion. Creating multiple new jobs within the region, he is specifically looking for individuals who are invested in the community's wellbeing and committed to providing the best possible care.

Callum stated: “After my mum was really unwell, I wanted to do something positive and that I truly believed in. From my personal experience and having seen the demand for home care services increase exponentially, I knew I wanted to help and realised the vast number of Warrington residents I could assist by opening a Caremark branch in the region. I was aware of Caremark’s accomplished history of providing personalised care tailored to each customer’s unique needs, and this is what really appealed.

“With such high demand for care in the area, we are now looking to hire further care assistants who embody the company's core values of reliability, hard work, compassion, and empathy. All staff members are fully trained and undergo mandatory and specialised training to provide customers with the highest level of care. As a company, Caremark is committed to helping its employees grow and succeed in their careers, offering various opportunities for professional development and providing a supportive network to assist with their growth and advancement within the company.”

For more information about Caremark Warrington, please visit caremark.co.uk/warrington.