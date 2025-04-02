Carers First join with Medway Foodbank in new campaign

Medway Foodbank has joined forces with Carers First for the Carer Poverty Project campaign, aiming to reduce the number of unpaid carers living in poverty.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The foodbank is part of the Trussell network, who asked Medway Foodbank to identify local drivers of poverty and work to reduce them.

Subsequently, they have identified that there are a large number of unpaid carers using their foodbank, reflecting a broader issue of financial hardship among carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna Saggers, Carers First Health, Wellbeing and Social Prescribing Team Lead for Medway, said: “Rising living costs and inadequate financial support can leave many carers struggling to afford essentials.

“Urgent action is therefore needed to provide better financial support, recognition, and access to resources, ensuring unpaid carers do not have to choose between caring and meeting their basic needs.”

The hope of the campaign is to create greater recognition for unpaid carers and highlight the low level of Carers Allowance, the inadequacy of funding for Adult Social Services, and easier access for carers to find out about the support which is available.

Michael Evans, Medway Foodbank Campaigns Manager, said: "We're hoping to create greater recognition of the vital work which is done by unpaid carers and highlight the low level of Carers Allowance they receive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It can't be right that unpaid carers make such a huge contribution to the UK economy, £184.3 billion, but that so many carers live in poverty with 1 in 7 unpaid carers having to visit a foodbank.

"We are looking forward to working with Carers First on an issue that affects both of our charities deeply. We hope together we can achieve the change so many unpaid carers need to see."

The campaign’s billboards and bus posters will be on display during March, and more events will follow in the coming months.

Joanna Saggers added: “Join the Carer Poverty Project today to help us make a difference! We are grateful to be working with Medway foodbank on such an important project, to help carers facing financial hardship in Medway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about the Carer Poverty Project at carerpovertyproject.co.uk.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website carersfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555 available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton.

Carers First supports carers face to face in eight regions across the country and provides online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate at: carersfirst.org.uk/get-involved/donate/ link.