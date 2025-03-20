Carers First will be participating in this year’s Lincoln 10K!

Carers First are excited to announce that they are participating in the Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All Lincoln 10k, a fantastic opportunity for both staff and supporters to come together for a meaningful cause.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is looking for runners and volunteers to help them make the event a success. Whether you're an avid runner or just want to get involved, your participation will make a difference.

This event will raise awareness and vital funds to support unpaid carers in Lincolnshire. Your donations will go towards funding meaningful groups and activities that provide these carers with much-needed support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndsey Milne cares for her mum, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s four years ago. She recently identified as a carer with Carers First and will be running in the Lincoln 10k to support the charity.

She said: “The hardest part of being in a caring role for my mum is not having her be my parent in some ways. That’s tough and having support to be able to come to terms with that is really important.

“I wasn’t aware that Carers First existed, I wasn’t aware any support for me as my mother’s carer existed.

“Being an unpaid carer is not a choice. Being an unpaid carer is done out of pure love, sometimes at great expense. A charity that supports people who sacrifice their own lives to love and support others has to be worth running for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very much looking forward to running the 10k and raising money for Carers First. I think it’s an incredibly special charity.”

Sam Marshall, Carers First Volunteer Manager, is organising the charity’s participation in the event.

She said: “This is your chance to lace up your trainers, fundraise for an amazing cause, and represent Team Carers First! We’re asking our passionate fundraisers to raise £100 each to help make a real difference.

“Not up for running? No problem! We’re also looking for volunteers to help marshal at the event and support all the runners, making some extra noise for Team Carers First!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let’s come together to support this important cause. We appreciate your involvement and contributions to making a positive impact!”

If you're interested in helping out as a volunteer, please email [email protected] or email [email protected] to join the event as a runner!

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website carersfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555 available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton.

Carers First supports carers face to face in eight regions across the country and provides online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here.