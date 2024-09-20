Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An organic food firm is recalling one of its products over a health risk.

The Food Safety Agency said that the affected product comes in 250g and 425g pack sizes, with a best before date of December 16, 2025, and batch code TR4130.

Cornwall-based Carley’s said they are recalling Carley’s Organic Light Raw Tahini because it may contain pieces of metal, making it unsafe to eat. | Carley's

Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund with or without a receipt. For more information contact Carley’s on 01872 560831 or email [email protected].”