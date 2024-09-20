Carley’s recalls Organic Light Raw Tahini over possible metal pieces, how to get refund
Cornwall-based Carley’s said they are recalling Carley’s Organic Light Raw Tahini because it may contain pieces of metal, making it unsafe to eat.
The Food Safety Agency said that the affected product comes in 250g and 425g pack sizes, with a best before date of December 16, 2025, and batch code TR4130.
Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund with or without a receipt. For more information contact Carley’s on 01872 560831 or email [email protected].”
