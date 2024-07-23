Carpetright to close 213 stores across the UK - full list
Carpetright has been bought in a rescue deal by rival Tapi, but will shut more than 200 stores and cut more than 1,000 jobs.
It was announced on Monday the flooring retailer Tapi had agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal. However, the deal will not save the majority of the business, including its head office in Purfleet, Essex.
Carpetright went into administration earlier in the month, appointing PwC. It was reported that the administrators believed there was no option for a solvent sale because was declining.
Here is a full list of the 213 stores expected to close over the coming days, according to PwC. Stores written with ‘FV’ initials are based inside Furniture Village stores
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeen – Bridge Of Don
- Aberystwyth
- Abingdon
- Altrincham
- Andover
- Ashford
- Ashington
- Ashton-under-Lyne
- Aylesbury
- Ayr
- Banbury
- Barnstaple
- Barrow-in-Furness
- Bath
- Bedford
- Belfast – Boucher Road
- Belfast – Newtownabbey
- Berwick
- Blackburn
- Blackpool
- Blyth
- Bolton
- Bolton (FV)
- Bracknell
- Braintree
- Brentford
- Bridgend
- Brighton
- Bristol – Cribbs
- Bristol Eagleswood Hub
- Bromley
- Burton upon Trent
- Bury St Edmunds
- Caerphilly
- Cambridge
- Cannock – Orbital
- Canterbury
- Cardiff – Culverhouse Cross
- Cardiff – Newport Road
- Carlisle
- Chadwell Heath
- Chelmsford
- Chelmsford (FV)
- Cheltenham
- Chester
- Christchurch
- Colchester
- Colindale
- Coventry – Alvis
- Crawley
- Crawley (FV)
- Crewe
- Croydon (FV)
- Cwmbran
- Dartford
- Derby
- Devizes
- Dorchester
- Dundee
- Dunfermline
- Dunstable
- Durham
- East Dereham
- East Grinstead
- East Kilbride
- Eastbourne
- Edinburgh – Newcraighall
- Edinburgh – Straiton
- Edmonton
- Elgin
- Enfield (FV)
- Evesham
- Exeter
- Falkirk
- Fareham
- Farnham
- Feltham
- Frome
- Gateshead
- Gerrards Cross
- Gillingham
- Glasgow GWR
- Glastonbury
- Glenrothes
- Gravesend
- Guernsey
- Guildford (FV)
- Guiseley
- Hanley
- Harlow
- Hartlepool
- Harwich
- Hastings
- Havant
- Haverfordwest
- Hazel Grove
- High Wycombe – Bellfield Rd
- Horsham
- Hull – Clough Road
- Hull – St Andrews Quay
- Huntingdon
- Inverness
- Ipswich – Euro
- Irvine
- Isle of Wight
- Jersey
- Keighley
- Kendal
- Kettering
- Kingston (FV)
- Kirkcaldy
- Leeds Birstall (FV)
- Leicester
- Letchworth
- Lincoln
- Liverpool – Aintree
- Livingston
- Llandudno
- Llanidloes – Hafren Furnishers
- London – Beckton
- London – Charlton
- London – Ealing Common
- London – Hammersmith
- London – Old Kent Road
- London – Staples Corner
- London – Streatham
- London – Walworth
- Lowestoft
- Manchester – Trafford Park
- Manchester (FV)
- Market Harborough
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Milton Keynes
- Newhaven
- Newport
- Newton Abbot
- Northallerton (within Barkers)
- Northampton
- Northampton (FV)
- Norwich – Sweet Briar
- Nottingham – Arnold
- Nottingham – Castle Meadow
- Nuneaton
- Oldbury
- Orpington
- Oswestry
- Oxford
- Oxford 2
- Paisley
- Perth
- Poole – Wessex Gate
- Portsmouth
- Preston
- Rayleigh
- Reading – Reading Gate
- Redditch
- Reigate
- Rochdale
- Romford – Gallows Corner
- Romford – Rom Valley
- Rugby
- Salisbury
- Sevenoaks
- Sheffield – Atkinsons Dept
- Sheffield – Drakehouse
- Sheffield – Meadowhall
- Shrewsbury
- Sittingbourne
- Slough
- Solihull
- South Ruislip
- Southampton – Nursling
- Southend
- Staines
- Stamford
- Stevenage
- Stirling
- Stockton Storeys
- Sudbury
- Sutton
- Swansea – Llansamlet
- Tamworth
- Taunton
- Telford (FV)
- Thetford
- Tonbridge
- Torquay
- Tunbridge Wells
- Uddingston
- Wakefield
- Wallasey
- Walton-on-Thames
- Warrington – Alban
- Warrington – Pinners Brow
- Washington Hub
- Waterlooville
- Watford
- Wednesbury (FV)
- Wellingborough
- Welwyn Garden City
- West Drayton
- West Thurrock
- Whitehaven
- Winchester
- Wisbech
- Wokingham
- Wolverhampton
- Worcester
- Worksop
- Wrexham
- York – Clifton Moor
- York (FV)
