Struggling firm Carpetright has been bought - but only a fraction of its stores will stay open

Carpetright has been bought in a rescue deal by rival Tapi, but will shut more than 200 stores and cut more than 1,000 jobs.

It was announced on Monday the flooring retailer Tapi had agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal. However, the deal will not save the majority of the business, including its head office in Purfleet, Essex.

Carpetright went into administration earlier in the month, appointing PwC. It was reported that the administrators believed there was no option for a solvent sale because was declining.

Here is a full list of the 213 stores expected to close over the coming days, according to PwC. Stores written with ‘FV’ initials are based inside Furniture Village stores

Aberdeen

Aberdeen – Bridge Of Don

Aberystwyth

Abingdon

Altrincham

Andover

Ashford

Ashington

Ashton-under-Lyne

Aylesbury

Ayr

Banbury

Barnstaple

Barrow-in-Furness

Bath

Bedford

Belfast – Boucher Road

Belfast – Newtownabbey

Berwick

Blackburn

Blackpool

Blyth

Bolton

Bolton (FV)

Bracknell

Braintree

Brentford

Bridgend

Brighton

Bristol – Cribbs

Bristol Eagleswood Hub

Bromley

Burton upon Trent

Bury St Edmunds

Caerphilly

Cambridge

Cannock – Orbital

Canterbury

Cardiff – Culverhouse Cross

Cardiff – Newport Road

Carlisle

Chadwell Heath

Chelmsford

Chelmsford (FV)

Cheltenham

Chester

Christchurch

Colchester

Colindale

Coventry – Alvis

Crawley