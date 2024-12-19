Castle conference champions high street success in embracing technology to record footfall and customer trends

Antur Cymru's SMART Busnes event

AN EVENT celebrating digital innovation and entrepreneurship in west Wales was a major success.

Organised by Antur Cymru Enterprise, the SMART Busnes Cymru Conference welcomed organisations, start-ups and individuals from across the country to historic Cardigan Castle in Ceredigion.

Together they championed the strides made by town centres and high streets embracing advances in technology – notably in recording footfall and consumer trends – and encouraged neighbouring local authorities and other stakeholders to adopt bespoke, sustainable IT solutions such as IoT (Internet of Things) and LoRaWAN.

The forum explored opportunities and challenges in Ceredigion’s 'tech revolution' and the impact of the SMART Busnes Project, delivered by Antur Cymru in partnership with Ceredigion County Council via the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund, which has helped more than 150 start-ups and small businesses in the last year alone.

Among the speakers on the day was Antur Cymru Business Development Manager Kevin Harrington, who explained how technology is revolutionising data collection, efficiency, and connectivity in rural and urban settings.

“It was good to speak to businesses and organisations about their digital journey and share knowledge and expertise,” he said.

“We have enabled a lot of them to collaborate and talk about their issues as organisations and the challenges they face, getting people interested in IoT and technology, which is brilliant – it’s been a really successful day.”

Councillor Clive Davies, a Project Manager for Antur Cymru’s SMART Busnes programme, agreed and said: “This was a great event with people from across Wales representing different local authorities, including our own here in Ceredigion.

“It was heartening to see small businesses and councils networking and sharing ideas before, during and after the conference. Those conversations need to continue, as does the work to collaborate further with the learnings and experiences we have heard about in other parts of the country.”

Those words resonated with Brad Wilshire, a Broadband Officer with Powys County Council, who said: “It was clear from today how important it is that any sort of data is given to shops and communities, and how the technology can really get down to the basics of what is important within businesses.”

David Evans, from Wrexham’s SMART City Initiatives, later presented real-world examples of how they are using IoT to optimise operations, enhance sustainability, and boost profitability.

Explaining how moisture and temperature sensors in flowerbeds have saved around a thousand litres of water daily, and traffic and parking technology improved public safety and urban planning, he added: “Ultimately It’s not about sensors, it’s about doing things better, smarter, and cheaper.”

Jane Roche, who owns the Fisherman’s Rest and Catch of The Day venues in Cardigan, reiterated those points as SMART solutions had a positive effect on her day-to-day operations, including a move to IoT fridge sensors to ensure food safety and efficiency.

“I’m not a digital person, but this technology has been invaluable,” she said.

Meirion Davies, Director of Cardigan Castle, reinforced those comments: “The digital support from Antur Cymru has been invaluable and I would advocate that other heritage sites should look at where they can start using this SMART technology.”

Jan Martin from Snail of Happiness new and pre-loved craft supplies added: "My advice to others is to not dismiss this technology just because you are a small business, it really is worth getting to grips with and taking it forward.”

Antur Cymru’s Managing Director Bronwen Raine thanked those in attendance and said the overall feedback pointed to a “determination and need” for local authorities and town planners in Wales to utilise technology to support retailers and small businesses at a challenging time for high streets.

“These systems and solutions can give businesses detailed data and feedback which helps to make them more sustainable and efficient, cut costs and identifies the trends and habits of their customers – the results can’t be ignored.”