CCL Interiors chooses VJ iStore as part of its commitment to innovation and sustainability

CCL Interiors Ltd, the large interior trades contractor, has installed a VJ iStore®, the unique, onsite procurement solution from VJ Technology that is designed to reduce costs, improve cashflow and productivity, whilst limiting the impact of deliveries on the environment.

Located at its Loft Lines development in Belfast which has 778 sustainable homes being built on a 3.8 acre site, it also supports CCL’s sustainability strategy as it will deliver a 70% reduction in carbon emissions previously caused by daily deliveries to site.

The secure by design VJ iStore® brings a warehouse to any construction site (literally) in bespoke modular shipping containers to act as vending machines, so fast-paced infrastructure projects can be fed a constant supply of their most used products that can be clicked and collected in a matter of minutes directly on-site at the point of need.

Products are available 24/7 which in turn increases productivity significantly and are only paid for once they have been collected, positively impacting cashflow. It is replenished once every 10 to 14 days as managed by the active stock control system resulting in an up to 70% reduction in carbon emissions previously caused by daily deliveries to site. Other benefits include: reduction in process cost; 24/7 access to products that are generally thought of last minute; reduced loss and theft from busy sites; no delivery delays; less issues with site restrictions for deliveries.

VJ iStore®

VJ iStore®, powered by Opus software from Sellfware Technology Ltd, the software arm of VJ Technology Group, the leading UK distributor of fixings, fasteners and building consumables to the construction and infrastructure sector.

Shaw Montgomery, Director at CCL Interiors, commented: “The VJ iStore® has been a complete game changer! By streamlining procurement and delivery times, it has significantly reduced costs and saved us precious time. The ability to access materials on-site, quickly and efficiently, has made all the difference in keeping our project running smoothly.”

Andrew Mobbs, CEO at VJT Group, said: “At VJ Technology we’re committed to using innovation and technology to bring supply chain value to our customers, helping projects finish on budget and on time.

“This is our first VJ iStore® to be installed in Northern Ireland. There are currently more than 25 iStore containers on site across the UK and our customers have seen incredible benefits since adopting the award winning solution.”