CDS Security & Fire marks nearly four decades of excellence in safety and security solutions

CDS Security & Fire, a leading provider of integrated security and fire protection solutions, proudly celebrates nearly 40 years of dedicated service in safeguarding homes, businesses, and public institutions across the North East of England. Established in 1986 and headquartered in Durham City, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable, and tailored safety systems.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comprehensive Safety Solutions

CDS Security & Fire offers a wide array of services designed to meet the diverse needs of their clients:

Fire Detection & Alarms: Design, installation, and maintenance of conventional, addressable, wireless, and aspirating systems, all compliant with BS 5839 standards.

User (UGC) Submitted

CCTV Surveillance: Advanced camera systems providing real-time monitoring and recording to enhance security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intruder Alarm Systems: State-of-the-art intrusion detection solutions to protect properties from unauthorised access.

Access Control & Intercoms: Secure entry systems, including Salto Systems, to manage and monitor access to facilities.

Assistance & Nurse Call Systems: Specialised systems for healthcare environments to ensure prompt assistance and communication.

Public Address & Voice Evacuation Systems: Effective communication tools for public announcements and emergency evacuations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Induction Loop Systems: Solutions to assist individuals with hearing impairments, ensuring inclusivity and compliance.

Trusted by Diverse Sectors

Serving a broad spectrum of sectors, including commercial, domestic, education, healthcare, facilities management, and public services, CDS Security & Fire has become a trusted partner for organisations seeking dependable safety solutions. Their client portfolio features esteemed institutions such as Durham University, Raby Castle, and various local councils, reflecting their capability to handle projects of varying complexity and scale.

Commitment to Quality and Compliance

CDS Security & Fire's dedication to excellence is underscored by their numerous industry accreditations, including NSI Gold, BAFE SP203, FIA, ISO 9001, Constructionline Gold, and CHAS. These certifications affirm the company's adherence to the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental management

A People-Centric Approach

With a team where 95% of employees have been with the company since leaving school or college, CDS Security & Fire emphasizes staff development and retention. This stability ensures continuity and deep expertise, benefiting clients through consistent and knowledgeable service delivery.

Looking Ahead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As CDS Security & Fire approaches its 40th anniversary, the company remains committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and community engagement. Their ongoing investment in technology and talent positions them to continue leading in the provision of comprehensive safety solutions.