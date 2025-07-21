Celebrating one year of baby massage business with hospital charity initiative

Lucy Tilley

In July 2024, mum of one Lucy Tilley was looking for a fresh start after welcoming her baby daughter. After attending Basking Babies classes herself and falling in love with the experience, Lucy jumped at the chance to take over her local territory when the opportunity arose. She’s now at the helm of Basking Babies Dulwich, Forest Hill and Sydenham, running baby massage and yoga classes for families across South London.

With plenty of hands-on experience already under her belt, Lucy brought a wealth of business know-how to Basking Babies. She and her husband have also been the owners of a dog grooming salon and a bouncy castle hire company – so she’s well used to juggling family life with running successful ventures. Taking on Basking Babies felt like a natural next step, combining her entrepreneurial spirit with her passion for supporting other parents.

“I started attending Basking Babies classes with my daughter when she was about seven or eight weeks old and we absolutely loved it. At the time, I was running a soft play and bouncy castle business and supporting the previous franchisee at coffee mornings, and I’d already been thinking about starting my own Basking Babies franchise. So, when the opportunity came up to take over the Dulwich, Forest Hill and Sydenham area, it honestly felt like fate. I loved the idea of helping other mums build a community, and the flexibility worked perfectly around my daughter’s nursery schedule – something my other businesses just couldn’t offer,” said Lucy.

Fast-forward a year and Lucy’s thriving. With multiple classes running every week across several venues, she’s built a supportive community where new parents can unwind, connect, and enjoy precious bonding time with their babies. To celebrate her first anniversary in business, Lucy’s been giving back through a series of charity initiatives.

Lucy hosts regular coffee mornings to help new parents connect – with a teddy bear picnic-themed one just around the corner! She’s also teamed up with the premature baby charity Ickle Pickles to visit mums and babies in the NICU at Lewisham Hospital, offering support to families both discharged and still in care.

“Celebrating my first year with Basking Babies felt like the right moment to give back to the community that’s supported me. Partnering with Ickle Pickles and visiting the NICU at Lewisham Hospital has been a powerful reminder of why I started this journey – to support parents during some of their most vulnerable moments. This initiative reflects what Basking Babies is all about: creating meaningful connections and offering real support beyond the class environment. It’s been an incredibly fulfilling way to mark this milestone in my franchise journey,” added Lucy.

“I love teaching so much – if I’ve had a stressful morning, the second I start a class, it all just melts away. As things continue to grow, I know I’ll need to bring another instructor on board – and I’m really excited for those next steps,” explained Lucy.

Founder of Basking Babies, Carla Davison, sums it up: “Lucy’s first year perfectly captures what we stand for at Basking Babies – passion, purpose, and the power of community. From her own experience as a parent to building a thriving local business that gives back in such meaningful ways, she’s a shining example of what’s possible within our franchise. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our network grow with franchisees like Lucy, who not only deliver high-quality classes but truly embody our mission to support and uplift families.”

For further information about Basking Babies, visit https://www.baskingbabies.co.uk/dulwich