Championing DE&I in the UK amid changing global perspectives

Strategising

Over the last week, there has been a significant shift away from Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) in America. Given that Europe often takes cues from trends in the US and with searches for ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ up 66% in the last week, these developments raise important questions for workplaces across the UK.

The team at Instant Offices have stressed the importance of continuing to champion DE&I practices in the UK to help foster safe and inclusive workplaces.

What is DE&I?

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion refers to practices aimed at improving inclusivity and wellbeing within workplaces. In the UK, the 2010 Equality Act provides protection against 9 characteristics, including race, sexual orientation and disability. Whilst all companies are held to this act, organisations are encouraged to go beyond legal compliance to create safe workspaces.

What is happening in the US?

Recent developments under the Trump administration have prompted a shift in DE&I practices. Within his first week of presidency, government DE&I staff have been placed on immediate paid leave, reflecting his administration's previously stated opinions on these practices. Meanwhile, large US corporations have already begun scaling back their inclusivity practices, with Wallmart backpedalling on their racial equity training programs.

How can UK workplaces champion DE&I practices?

In a recent survey of 140 UK employers, 69% believed that the reversal of DE&I policies in the US would have an impact on UK workplaces. With inclusivity now more important than ever, here’s how you can ensure you’re creating and sustaining safe workplaces in 2025:

1. Foster an inclusive culture

It starts with leaders championing diversity and inclusion, setting clear expectations, and modelling inclusive behaviours. Encourage open dialogue, create safe spaces for discussions, and address any instances of bias or discrimination promptly.

2. Establish diversity and inclusion metrics:

Set specific goals and metrics related to diversity and inclusion to track progress and hold the organization accountable. Regularly review these metrics and make adjustments as needed.

3. Implement diverse mentoring and sponsorship programs:

Create formal mentoring and sponsorship initiatives that pair employees from underrepresented groups with senior leaders who can provide guidance, support, and opportunities for advancement.

4. Conduct regular diversity and inclusion surveys:

Gather feedback from employees through anonymous surveys to assess the inclusivity of the workplace and identify areas for improvement. Act upon the feedback to drive meaningful change.

Lucinda Pullinger, Global Head of HR for The Instant Group says, “It’s important to remember that a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture are different. If you have diversity, you don’t necessarily have inclusion. There is the argument that inclusion should be a key focus before diversity, otherwise you run the risk of creating a diverse organisation in which the diversity isn’t valued or harnessed due to a lack of inclusion.

For things to improve, the focus on diversity in organisations needs to be ongoing and measured. It’s also really important for companies to be transparent about their commitment to diversity to attract and retain the right talent. Examining company policies around equal pay, competitive maternity leave and flexible hours is a good place to start.”

