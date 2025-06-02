Charity makes headway on canal breach repairs

Waterways charity Canal and River Trust is carrying out work to repair the Macclesfield Canal, near Bosley Locks, following a breach in March.

As the site is a remote, rural location, contractors have built a 400m-long metal track and created ramps to the canal bed to allow vehicles and machinery to safely gain access and start work. Excavation works to the embankment, towpath and canal bed have been completed and the charity’s engineers are finalising the repair design.

Works to rebuild the canal bed are now in progress. These will involve lining the bed with clay and compacting it, followed by testing to ensure it is watertight. The damaged wall of the culvert, which channels a stream under the canal, will also be repaired, while metal sheeting will be installed along the wall of the canal to strengthen it.

The towpath will then be reinstated with new surfacing, fencing and hedging, and all the works are due to be completed by Wednesday, 25th June.

Simon Harding, a project manager at Canal & River Trust, which cares for 2,000 miles of historic canals across England and Wales, said: “We’re pleased to get the repair works underway and we’re aiming to reopen the canal by the end of June. There are some unique challenges involved in a repair of this scale and we’ll keep people updated on our progress.

“We know how important the Macclesfield Canal is to boaters and local people, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and support whilst this work is being carried out. In the meantime, we’re asking everyone to stay safe and keep away from the breach site until the repairs are complete.”

The canal unfortunately breached on Friday, 28 March, due to a leak on the canal bed between Bridge 51, Cowley Bridge and Bosley Lock 12.

The charity’s emergency team helped move around 15 boats away from the breach site and installed stop planks to prevent any further loss of water. A fish rescue was carried out and temporary dams were put in place, as well flumes to transfer water through the breach site to allow the Trust to manage water resources and maintain the canal’s water levels.

To find out more about the Trust and its vital work, visit the Canal & River Trust website: www.canalrivertrust.org.uk