Charlène Gisèle Podcast: ADHD, high achievement and workplace success

Charlène Gisèle

London-based Charlène Gisèle celebrates a major milestone—Episode 50 of her podcast—with an unmissable conversation featuring Chrissie Wolfe, a powerhouse in the legal world, consultant, and social media influencer. This episode is a must-listen for anyone navigating neurodiversity in high-performance careers.

Chrissie, the founder of the hit YouTube channel Law and Broader and former Legal Vlogger of the Year, shares her personal journey from home education to becoming a solicitor at a top 20 UK law firm. Diagnosed with ADHD after leaving private practice, she sheds light on how neurodiversity has shaped her career and how workplaces must adapt to support high-achieving professionals with ADHD.

In this eye-opening discussion, Chrissie and Charlène dive into the challenges and opportunities that ADHD presents in the corporate world. They tackle why traditional work structures often fail neurodivergent employees, how to harness ADHD as a professional strength, and why fostering diversity in leadership is the key to innovation.

From managing executive dysfunction to cycle-based productivity hacks, this episode is packed with actionable insights. “Understanding how your brain works is like unlocking a map to success—it’s about working with your strengths, not against them,” Chrissie explains.

Listeners will gain invaluable takeaways, including:

· How ADHD manifests differently in men and women—and how that impacts work performance.

· Why corporate workplaces struggle to retain neurodivergent employees and what needs to change.

· Practical strategies for overcoming executive dysfunction and task paralysis.

· The surprising benefits of ADHD in leadership, creativity, and problem-solving.

· Lifestyle shifts, including diet, exercise, and daily structure, to optimize ADHD productivity.

· How getting a diagnosis can be a game-changer for personal and professional growth.

Episode 50 of the Charlène Gisèle Podcast is an essential listen for leaders, professionals, and anyone looking to redefine success through a neurodivergent lens.