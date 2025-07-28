Charles Church appoints new UK Land Director

Charles Church, the premium new homes brand of Persimmon, has appointed David McGing

Charles Church, the premium new homes brand of Persimmon, has appointed David McGing who joins from Bloor Homes where he worked as Divisional Land Director for the last five years. David has nearly three decades of experience in the sector.

In his new role, David will be responsible for growing the Charles Church brand in key strategic locations across the UK.

David is no stranger to the company, having previously worked for Persimmon Homes across three of its’ regional businesses between 2010 and 2020.

Commenting on his appointment David said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be taking up the post of Charles Church UK Land Director. It’s an exciting time for the brand and I look forward to playing my part in growing the business.”

Liam Scott, UK Managing Director Charles Church said: “We’re delighted to have appointed David to Charles Church UK Land Director. David’s skills and experience will be a real asset as we look to deliver ambitious plans to grow our reinvigorated Charles Church brand. I look forward to working with him.”