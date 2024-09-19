Cheers Global secures exclusive export agreement with Adnams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cheers Global and Adnams have confirmed an export agreement, giving the Cheshire-based drinks exporter exclusivity on the representation of Adnams products in 20 markets worldwide.

Commenting on the agreement, Bradley Adnams, who is responsible for International Development at Adnams said: “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Cheers Global. Their extensive knowledge in beer exports and their strong connections with leading importers and retailers across a diverse range of markets make them an ideal partner for us.”

Adnams is based in Southwold on the Suffolk coast, on a site that is steeped in brewing traditions stretching back 670 years. Established in 1872, Adnams own 150-year history has seen the company evolve into a renowned brewer and distiller, driven by a strong commitment to sustainability. With a focus on innovation, Adnams prioritises locally sourced ingredients and is pioneering in its approach to energy and water use, as part of efforts to minimise its environmental impact.

Among its notable offerings are the popular Ghost Ship 4.5% Pale Ale, Southwold Bitter, and the award-winning Ghost Ship 0.5% Pale Ale, which claimed gold at the World Beer Awards in 2019. In addition to its beers and ciders, Adnams produces spirits and operates 46 pubs, 13 retail stores and an e-commerce site.

Craig Johnstone, Founder and Managing Director of Cheers Global said: “We are delighted to represent such an iconic brewery, rich in heritage. With their recent rebrand, the timing couldn’t be better to expand and accelerate Adnams’ international distribution.”