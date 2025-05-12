Cheltenham finance consultancy celebrates global growth with expansion into South Africa, major fintech award, and new blockchain venture

Nephos Group is celebrating a trio of major milestones that underscore its rapid growth and international ambition: the opening of a new office in South Africa, a prestigious recognition for its founder, and the launch of a global consulting arm for blockchain and fintech businesses.

These achievements mark a significant chapter for the Cheltenham-based digital transformation consultancy, which continues to drive innovation across finance, crypto, and emerging technologies. Founder Joe David has been named one of the Top 100 Most Influential Fintech Voices in the UAE by Favikon, recognising his growing influence in the region’s tech and digital asset sectors.

“It’s a busy but exciting time for Nephos Group,” said Joe David. “Expanding into South Africa, receiving industry recognition in the UAE, and launching HashPoint Advisory are all signs that we’re heading in the right direction. It’s a real testament to the work the team has put in globally, and we’re proud to be helping shape the future of finance.”

Nephos Group’s latest expansion sees it add a new South African office to its existing locations in Cheltenham, London, and Dubai. The move strengthens the firm’s international presence and opens the door to new opportunities in one of Africa’s most dynamic financial markets. “We see great potential in South Africa and are excited to establish a strong local presence,” Joe added.

Alongside its geographic growth, Nephos has launched HashPoint Advisory, alongside Shivani Phull, a global consulting and services firm offering strategic and operational support for blockchain, AI, and fintech businesses. With a focus on the US, UK, and UAE markets, the firm provides expert guidance on fiduciary services, regulatory compliance, entity structuring, token launches, fundraising strategy and DAO administration.

“We founded HashPoint Advisory to help guide innovative founders and teams navigate the regulatory and operational complexities of today’s fast-evolving landscape,” said Joe. “From governance to growth, we’re committed to being a trusted partner in building the next generation of digital-first organisations.”

With momentum building across continents, Nephos Group is well-positioned for continued success and to further establish itself as a leader in digital transformation.