Cheltenham HR consultancy celebrates a decade of female-led success

Kelly Tucker, HR Star founder: "I hope our story encourages more women to build businesses that make a lasting impact.”

A Cheltenham-based HR consultancy, which will mark its tenth anniversary as a female-led and founded business in April, recently kicked off a series of upcoming celebrations by speaking at the Cotswold Collective’s International Women’s Day event on March 5th.

Founder Kelly Tucker, who launched HR Star in 2015, took to the stage at The Slaughters Manor House, near Bourton-on-the-Water, to share insights from her decade-long journey of building a people-first HR consultancy.

Speaking to an audience of business leaders and professionals, she discussed the importance of creating supportive workplaces for women, fostering gender equality, and empowering female leaders, while also highlighting how men can play an active role in workplace inclusivity.

Reflecting on the event, Kelly said: "It was an honour to celebrate International Women’s Day. The event provided an inspiring space to reflect on how far we’ve come in championing inclusive workplaces and supporting women in leadership. I hope our story encourages more women to build businesses that make a lasting impact.”

The milestone comes after a decade of growth and recognition for HR Star. The consultancy has built a reputation for delivering innovative HR strategies that prioritise people, with Kelly recently earning accolades such as ‘Best Businesswoman of the Year’ at The Best Businesswomen Awards 2024 and ‘HR Professional of the Year’ at the 2025 HR Brilliance Awards.

HR Star also recently secured B Corp Certification, cementing its commitment to the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.

With its official anniversary on April 30th, HR Star is planning a series of celebratory events this summer, with more details to be announced soon.

For more information about HR Star, visit https://hr-star.co.uk/.