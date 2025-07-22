Cheltenham restaurant to host exclusive Wine Dinner celebrating sommelier’s prestigious UK recognition

The annual list celebrates the skill, knowledge and passion of wine professionals working across the hospitality industry and shines a spotlight on those elevating the dining experience through exceptional service and pairing expertise.

A celebrated Cheltenham sommelier has earned a place among the UK’s top talent, gaining recognition in a highly regarded industry ranking.

Roberto Zanca, Head Sommelier at Cheltenham’s fine dining destination Prithvi, has been officially recognised as one of the best in the country, ranking 27th in Sommelier Edit’s 2025 list of the UK’s Top 100 Sommeliers.

Before joining Prithvi, Roberto spent 12 years at Hotel du Vin, where he led wine buying for the group. Influenced by Master Sommelier Gerard Basset, Roberto credits him for reshaping his understanding of wine service and its global perception.

Roberto has brought a refined yet accessible approach to wine pairing at Prithvi, curating a list that complements the restaurant’s Indian-inspired tasting menus while encouraging diners to explore bold new pairings.

Commenting on the accolade, Roberto said: “I’m deeply honoured to be included among such esteemed company. At Prithvi, our goal is always to enhance the journey of each guest and wine plays a vital role in that. Whether introducing a rare vintage or pairing a familiar favourite in a new way, the experience should feel personal and memorable.”

He added: “I was initially sceptical about pairing wine with spicy food, but I’ve come to embrace it fully, it works beautifully when done with precision. The ripeness of fruit and aromatic wines makes a big difference. Dry Riesling, in particular, is a favourite of mine for its versatility and structure.”

To celebrate Roberto’s success, Prithvi will host an exclusive Wine Dinner on Wednesday, 18th September. The evening will feature exceptional wines, handpicked from Roberto’s cellar, accompanied by an array of dishes by Head Chef Thomas Law.

Prithvi owner Jay Rahman added: “Roberto’s dedication and palate are second to none. His ability to demystify the world of wine while guiding guests with warmth and precision has been instrumental to the Prithvi experience. We’re incredibly proud to see his talent recognised on a national stage – and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with an exclusive Wine Dinner in September, where guests will be able to experience his expertise first-hand through a specially curated evening of top quality wines.”

This latest recognition comes in the wake of a successful year for Prithvi, which includes the award of 3 AA Rosettes and the launch of its debut cookbook.

To reserve your place at the Wine Dinner, visit https://prithvirestaurant.com/reservations.

For general reservations or to learn more about Prithvi, visit https://prithvirestaurant.com.