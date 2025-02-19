Cheltenham will see ‘massive’ rail boom under Midlands Rail Hub plan

and from left to right -Toby Rackliff, Strategic Lead, Rail Policy, West Midlands Rail Executive, Max Wilkinson MP and Paul Butters, Midlands Connect

Local MP, Max Wilkinson, met Midlands Connect and rail bosses to hear about the plans for nearly 300 trains a week extra going through Cheltenham due to the £1.75 billion Midlands Rail Hub project.

This would deliver around 4 million extra seats each year for passengers on the key railway route between Cheltenham and Birmingham. This would be through an extra four trains on the route each hour, two in each direction.

At the meeting, Midlands Connect and Max Wilkinson MP, were also joined by West Midlands Rail Executive.

The project will also deliver a jobs boost, with more than 12,750 roles are expected to result from the Midlands Rail Hub programme with construction expected to run from 2025 to 2033.

In 2023, the previous Government committed to ‘full’ delivery of the Midlands Rail Hub, and in February last year, an additional £123m was allocated towards the project, to progress the detailed engineering designs.

MP, Max Wilkinson, said: "Cheltenham’s rail connections are very important for our local economy. Improved links are vital for our town - primarily for business travellers, but also for leisure trips. Whether it’s to the Midlands, towards Bristol, the North or London, we’ll benefit from easier access to and from our town. I’m interested to hear more about the positive opportunities offered by the Midlands Rail Hub and other future Improvements too."

Paul Butters, Director of Communications at Midlands Connect, said:

“It was great to meet Max, brief him on the plans and explain how the Midlands Rail Hub could deliver a massive transport boost for the town. Delivering faster and more frequent trains to Cheltenham would make a massive difference and we are working hard to deliver it.

“I look forward to working with Max in the months and years ahead to deliver this vital scheme for the region."