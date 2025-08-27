Chemanglia Limited awarded Royal Warrant by His Majesty King Charles III

ROYAL WARRANT SUCCESS: Pictured (left to right) are Chemanglia executives Tom Burkill, Founder & Group Managing Director, Charlotte Burkill, Janitorial Sales Director and Linda Jones, Executive Assistant.

Chemanglia Limited is proud to announce that it has been granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment by His Majesty King Charles III, recognising the company’s decades-long service to the Royal Household at Sandringham, as Manufacturer of Washroom and Janitorial Products.

This remarkable achievement marks not only a new chapter in the company’s history, but also serves as a tribute to the people, values, and dedication that have shaped Chemanglia from its earliest days.

From Humble Beginnings to National Recognition

What began as a small family-run enterprise in a modest warehouse in Fakenham, Norfolk, has, under the leadership of Group Managing Director Tom Burkill, grown into a thriving group of companies that now operates on a national and international scale.

Chemanglia has expanded more than twentyfold since its inception, yet it has never lost sight of the values that defined it from the start: integrity, quality, and service. Today, the Group is one of the region’s largest employers, manufacturing and supplying innovative British-made cleaning and hygiene products that are used across the United Kingdom and exported worldwide.

Its Fakenham headquarters has grown from a single warehouse in 2010 to a state-of-the-art facility of more than 160,000 square feet in 2025, with further expansion already underway.

The Journey to the Royal Warrant

The company’s successful application for a Royal Warrant was the result of months of hard work led by Executive Assistant Linda Jones, who oversaw the rigorous process required for this prestigious recognition.

Linda said: “We heard in May that we had been awarded the Royal Warrant when a letter arrived from Buckingham Palace. It was an unforgettable moment. The application required us to demonstrate the quality and sustainability of our products, as well as the breadth of our service. All the time and effort has been rewarded in a truly wonderful way. This is the icing on the cake for Chemanglia – a symbol of the standards we uphold and a mark of confidence for all the industries we serve.”

A Testament to Teamwork and Vision

Reflecting on this achievement, Tom Burkill, Founder and Group Managing Director, said: “It is an extraordinary privilege to receive this Royal Warrant from His Majesty The King. Our team takes immense pride in the work we do, and this honour is a testament to their dedication, consistency, and professionalism. To be acknowledged at this level is incredibly humbling, and it inspires us to keep raising the bar for our industry.”

A Family of Businesses with Shared Values

From its original foundation as Anglian Chemicals, Chemanglia has evolved into a diverse family of businesses, including:

Superformula Own Label Solutions – a leader in the manufacture of industrial and institutional cleaning products.

– a leader in the manufacture of industrial and institutional cleaning products. Anglian Chemicals Janitorial Supplies and Washroom Hygiene Services.

Spectrum Digital Printing – one of the UK’s most innovative printing companies.

– one of the UK’s most innovative printing companies. Biovate Hygienics – an award-winning pioneer in sustainable cleaning products, leading the industry with its Ecocert-certified range.

– an award-winning pioneer in sustainable cleaning products, leading the industry with its Ecocert-certified range. Ventures into blended sauces, seasonings and spice manufacture, further showcasing the Group’s entrepreneurial spirit and innovation.

Recognition and Responsibility

A Royal Warrant is a mark of recognition for companies that have supplied goods or services to the Royal Household over many years, awarded only after strict criteria are met. Today, there are fewer than 1,000 Royal Warrant holders, ranging from traditional craftspeople to multinational corporations.

For Chemanglia, this accolade is not only a recognition of past service but also a responsibility to uphold the values and standards that earned it.

As Tom Burkill concluded: “Our story is one of growth and change, but also of continuity. We remain the same family-driven business at heart, committed to integrity, quality, and service. This Warrant is not just a recognition of where we are today, but a beacon for where we are heading tomorrow.”