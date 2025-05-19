Cheshire GP on a mission to revolutionise healthcare and extend healthy lives

A North West GP is changing the healthcare landscape in the region with a focus on prevention.

Life expectancy in the UK may be increasing, but the number of years people spend in good health - their healthspan - has mostly flatlined.

Founded by Dr Stephen Coogan, myGP Clinic is transforming how patients access care, blending traditional values of family medicine with modern, proactive healthcare.

“The philosophy of our clinic is simple,” said Dr Coogan, Chief Medical Officer. “We want to deliver truly personalised care that focuses on prevention.

The clinic has sites in Lower Stretton and Wilmslow.

“That means longer appointments, continuity with the same doctor, and a proactive approach to keeping people well, not just treating them when they’re sick.”

At myGP Clinic, patients are guaranteed same-day appointments when required, their calls are answered in seconds by a dedicated concierge team and consultations last a minimum of 30 minutes.

Dr Coogan’s journey into medicine began later than most; he qualified as a doctor aged 38 and spent several years in NHS general practice.

“I saw the frustrations patients were feeling - rushed 10-minute appointments and no continuity of care. That’s not what healthcare should be,” he explained.

Dr Stephen Coogan is wanting to transform how patients access care.

After experiencing the benefits of private practice, Dr Coogan launched myGP Clinic in 2020, just before the first COVID-19 lockdown. What began as a home-visiting service quickly expanded as demand grew.

The first clinic opened in Lower Stretton, Warrington, and a second site followed in Wilmslow.

Today, the practice has a team of 16 specialist GPs and more than 4,000 members. In the past 18 months alone, the clinic has created more than 50 roles across clinical, concierge and operational teams.

Work is underway on two new clinic sites this year: a second location in Antrobus and another in Hale Barns. These will expand access to the clinic’s unique model of proactive, personalised healthcare while creating further employment across the region.

Despite the expansion, the clinic’s founding mission remains unchanged.

“We want to unlock longevity - not just in terms of years lived, but years lived in good health,” said Dr Coogan. “That’s why every member receives a personalised health and wellbeing plan, with advanced screenings targeting the Four Horsemen of modern disease: cancer, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease and cognitive decline.”

This preventative model is already delivering measurable impact. In the past year, myGP Clinic has identified 14 previously undiagnosed cases of prostate cancer, enabling early treatment and better outcomes.

The clinic also integrates the six pillars of lifestyle medicine - nutrition, sleep, physical activity, stress management, healthy relationships and the avoidance of risky substances - into every patient’s care.

“No one wants to spend the last decade of life in poor health. Our goal is to help people stay well for as long as possible,” said Dr Coogan.

Fees are intentionally kept affordable - around the cost of a daily coffee - and children under 18 go free.

“We’re proud to work alongside the NHS and keep quality care accessible,” said Dr Coogan. “Private healthcare shouldn’t be elitist. It should be the new standard for how modern general practice works - proactive, preventative and truly patient-centred.”