The American fast-food giant Chick-fil-A has revealed the locations for its first five permanent UK restaurants, set to open in 2025.

After years of speculation, the beloved US chain will bring its famous chicken sandwiches to Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool, and London, marking its first major step into the British market.

The chain, known for its chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and waffle fries, has long been a household name in the US, with over 3,000 locations across the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Now, the brand is expanding into the UK, creating 400 new jobs across its first five sites.

The two-year expansion plan begins with two restaurants in Belfast, followed by individual sites in Leeds, Liverpool, and London. Chick-fil-A has also opened applications for franchise operators as it gears up for its UK debut.

Anita Costello, Chief International Officer at Chick-fil-A, Inc, told a national outlet: “Serving communities is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to bringing Chick-fil-A’s delicious food and signature hospitality to Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool, and London, and continuing our long-term investment in the UK.

“From job creation to supporting local causes, we are excited about the positive impact our first restaurants will have in the communities they serve."

The American fast-food giant Chick-fil-A has revealed the locations for its first five permanent UK restaurants, set to open in 2025. | Getty Images

Chick-fil-A has previously tested the UK market with a temporary pop-up in Reading in 2019. Now, fans can expect a full taste of the US menu, with popular items like the original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, nuggets, and waffle fries set to make their UK debut. Additionally, the UK branches will feature lesser-known US offerings, such as savoury biscuits and ranch-flavoured dipping sauces.

The chain has committed to using UK and Ireland-sourced chicken, as well as 100% free-range eggs from welfare-certified farms, ensuring its offerings align with local food standards, but specific details about the full UK menu remain under wraps.

Chick-fil-A’s focus on community also extends beyond its menu. Like its US counterparts, the UK restaurants will participate in the brand’s Shared Table program, which redistributes surplus food to local charities, including soup kitchens, shelters, and food banks.

Joanna Symonds, head of UK operations, said: “We’ve always cared about the impact of our restaurants on the local communities that we serve, and we strive to positively impact areas throughout the UK.”